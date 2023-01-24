Calls for Aretha Franklin’s ‘Natural Woman’ to Be Removed From Streaming Were Apparently ‘Satire’

A group calling for the removal of the Aretha Franklin anthem A Natural Woman from streaming says it was “satire.” Just last week, an alleged Norway-based LGBTQ rights group called the Trans Cultural Mindfulness Alliance went on Twitter. They condemned Franklin’s 1968 hit song. Its full title is (You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman. The group indicated that the song’s lyrics were offensive and demanded that it be removed frrom Apple Music and Spotify.

But they now allege that the account is actually a parody, according to a direct message to the New York Post on Monday afternoon. “This is satirical,” the user, who did not provide his or her real name, wrote, the New York Post reports.

This account changed its bio information sometime Monday afternoon to read: “PARODY/SATIRE: Founded January 2023 exclusively by trans individuals, promoting cultural changes to ensure the inclusivity of trans individuals.”

Protest Group Claimed That Aretha Franklin Song Ignited Anti-Trans Stereotypes

This information reportedly is in direct contradiction to a now-deleted tweet. They claimed that it was not a parody account. The account, which is still up and running as of Monday night, claimed that the Aretha Franklin song ignited anti-trans stereotypes.

“Aretha Franklin’s 1968 song ‘Natural Woman’ perpetuates multiple harmful anti-trans stereotypes,” the organization tweeted on Jan. 20. “There is no such thing as a ‘natural’ woman. The song has helped inspire acts of harm against transgender women. TCMA is requesting it is removed from Spotify & Apple Music.”

But Franklin’s song A Natural Woman has been considered as a powerful anthem with an inspiring message. Franklin performed the hit at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., in 2015, during a ceremony honoring the track’s writers, Gerry Goffin and Carole King.

The outlet reached out to Franklin’s representative, Spotify, and Apple Music for comment on Monday.

Meanwhile, a couple of years ago, another Franklin anthem received some notice. Respect became the No. 1 song on Rolling Stone’s list of the 500 greatest songs. “The Queen of Soul” sits atop the list after it was updated for the first time in 17 years.

Actress Jennifer Hudson recalled the last words she heard from Franklin before she died. Hudson was picked by Franklin to play her in a biopic. “The last time I heard her voice was Aug. 8,” Hudson told The Hollywood Reporter in 2021. “It’s odd that here we are again, on Aug. 8, three years later. Right after we spoke, they told me she was no longer competent enough to speak, but she sang to me on our call, and we talked about my son and his cooking.” Aretha Franklin died in August 2018 at 76 years old after a battle with advanced pancreatic cancer.