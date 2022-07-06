Carlos Santana Breaks Silence After Collapsing on Stage

Carlos Santana is breaking his silence after the rocker collapsed on stage from heat exhaustion while performing on Tuesday.

The legendary guitarist was on stage at the Pine Knob Music Theatre in Michigan when he passed out. After the incident, the “Black Magic Woman” singer took to his official Facebook account to post an update about how the fall transpired.

“to one and all

thank you for your precious prayers

Cindy and I we are good just taking it easy

forgot to eat and drink water

so i dehydrated and passed out

blessings and miracles to you all”

According to a rep for Santana, the 74-year-old was “overtaken by heat exhaustion and dehydration” during the show. They added, “The guitar great was taken from his show at Pine Knob Music Theatre, an outdoor amphitheater in Clarkston, some 40 miles northwest of Detroit, Michigan.”

They continued, “Carlos was taken to the emergency department at McLaren Clarkston for observation and is doing well.” In addition, Santana’s manager added that his show initially scheduled for Wednesday in Pennsylvania has been postponed.

Following the event, many of the attendees took to social media to share their experience. In a photo captured by an onlooker shows medical professionals appearing to surround the musician on the stage. On Twitter, fans can see footage of first responders carrying Santana out of the venue as concertgoers cheer for him.

Carlos Santana suffered chest pains in December causing him to cancel shows

According to Billboard’s Gary Graff, Santana had “just collapsed onstage” and medical officials removed him from the stage on a stretcher. Officials said medical officials were on stage with Santana at 10 p.m. local time, per ClickOn Detroit.

While the event’s organizers asked the crowd to leave around 10:30 p.m., many fans stayed behind. One attendee revealed that Santana collapsed while performing his song “Joy,” which features Chris Stapleton.

“He was walking, playing and all of a sudden went down,” a concertgoer said. In addition, the guitarist was at the venue performing with the fellow iconic group Earth, Wind, and Fire. The show was for his Miraculous Supernatural 2022 tour. The concert series promotes his latest album, Blessings and Miracles, which he released in 2021.

The incident also comes after Santana had an “unscheduled heart procedure” last December. As a result, he canceled several of his Las Vegas shows.

The singer addressed the cancellation in a video message posted to Twitter. He explained to his fans that he underwent a procedure after having chest pains.

Santana has canceled all December 2021 at the House of Blues Las Vegas as he recovers from an unscheduled heart procedure. We look forward to returning to perform at the House Of Blues in January 2022. pic.twitter.com/8cHcVDjFhv — Carlos Santana (@SantanaCarlos) December 2, 2021

“There have been rumors flying around here and there about this and that, so I’m here to just crystalize and make it clear,” Santana said in the video. “Last Saturday, I had an incident where I asked my wife, Cindy, to take me to the hospital ’cause I had this thing happening in my chest.”