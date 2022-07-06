Carlos Santana Collapses During Michigan Concert: Social Media Sounds Off

News is breaking on Tuesday night that legendary guitarist Carlos Santana collapsed during a performance at the Pine Knob Music Festival in Detroit. A crowd rushed the stage to assist the 74-year-old.

There is currently no word on what caused the collapse. In recent news that is possibly related, Carlos Santana had an “unscheduled heart procedure” late last year, according to The Sun. But he returned to touring about a month later.

Fans are reacting to the news via social media.

Carlos Santana collapsed at his concert tonight. I pray for his speedy recovery! — Hank Maki (@maki_hank) July 6, 2022

Sending prayers. His wife was on the drums tonight — DetroitSportsNation (@detsportsnation) July 6, 2022

Prayers for Carlos Santana. My heart sunk hearing this news. I hope he gets better soon.🙏💜 — Angelique Soul Sanctuary (@angeliquesoul) July 6, 2022

But this is disconcerting. I hope the legend that is Carlos Santana is able to make a full recovery. Scary stuff. https://t.co/LkHl3zh8Zz — Zach Clark (@ZachEClark) July 6, 2022

Carlos Santana was later taken off of the stage on a stretcher. A fan shared updates on sociaal media. In the photos, Santana waved to the crowd as he was taken from the stage. The fan threaded the tweet with the original news.

At the time, witnesses report that Santana had been playing for nearly an hour when the incident occurred. He had begun to talk about his collaboration with Chris Stapleton titled “Joy.” Before he began to play the track, he told the audience that it was “mystical medicine music to heal a world infected with fear.”

As the song began, he walked to the side of the stage, sat down and appeared to faint.

Carlos Santana Collaborates with Chris Stapleton

“Joy” is the collaboration that Carlos Santana recorded with Chris Stapleton. The track is available on all platforms on Santana’s 2021 release Blessings and Miracles. That album featured a number of collaborations for Carlos Santana. He teams up with everyone from Steve Winwood to American Authors. There’s also a track that features Kirk Hammett of Metallica and another with rapper G-Eazy.

Santana is in the midst of an extensive tour that rolls through November. Obviously, that has changed. The tour was to stop in Burgettstown, Pa. on Wednesday. That now appears unlikely. The tour is a co-headline with Earth, Wind & Fire. Santana will likely cancel some dates. Meanwhile, Earth, Wind & Fire can possibly continue alone on the “Miraculous Supernatural Tour.” Santana is set for a Las Vegas residency this fall at the House of Blues. “An Intimate Evening With Santana: Greatest Hits Live” is scheduled to begin on September 14. To see all dates that may be affected by Tuesday night’s news, visit Santana’s website.

This news is developing and Outsider will have more as it is available.