Carlos Santana Collapses Onstage Mid-Concert After ‘Severe Medical Emergency’

Legendary classic rock guitarist Carlos Santana reportedly collapsed during his July 5th performance in Detroit, Michigan.

According to reports, Santana had been playing for nearly an hour at the Pine Knob Music Festival when he began to speak about his collaboration with Country artist Chris Stapleton titled Joy.

As he prepared to begin playing the song, he told the audience that it was “mystical medicine music to heal a world infected with fear.” And just as he and the band hit the first cords, Carlos Santana walked off stage, sat on a rise, and appeared to faint.

Carlos Santana waved to clapping fans as he’s helped off the stage pic.twitter.com/YA55N4QCZe — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) July 6, 2022

The concert immediately stopped. And members of the on-site medical staff rushed to his side. Then, the staff pulled a curtain around the guitarist to hide him from the audience while they assessed his needs.

Several minutes passed before someone finally addressed the crowd.

“Ladies and gentlemen as you can see, we have a severe medical emergency,” they said. “Let’s share our prayers… We need it right now… Please send your light and love to this man.”

Carlos Santana was taken offstage on a stretcher about 20 minutes after his collapse.

This is a developing story.