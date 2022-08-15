Carlos Santana Performs for First Time Since Scary Stage Collapse in July

Legendary guitarist Carlos Santana is back at work after a scary incident that happened on stage in July. His first show back was in Connecticut. He collapsed during a performance on July 5 at Pine Knob Music Festival in Michigan. It gave fans a scare, but it was merely heat exhaustion. The 75-year-old took a few weeks off from the road to recover and get back into his routine. He took an additional six dates off from the Miraculous Supernatural 2022 Tour that the band has been on with Earth, Wind & Fire.

The Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire tour is in New Jersey at PNC Bank Arts Center on Sunday. It continues down the East Coast through the end of August with stops in Syracuse, New York, Atlanta and Charleston, S.C. among others. It wraps in Tampa, Fla. at MIDFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre on August 27. After that, Carlos Santana returns to Las Vegas for a Las Vegas residency. ‘An Intimate Evening with Santana: Greatest Hits Life’ is at the House of Blues beginning on September 14. He has scattered dates on the residency that run all the way through November. The last one currently scheduled is on November 13. Check out all of the dates on Santana’s ‘Miraculous Supernatural’ Tour and the residency dates at the band’s website.

New Music from Santana

Santana is still churning out new music. His most recent new release was a collaboration with country music titan Chris Stapleton. “Joy” hit streamers in late 2021. The track gives both greats a chance to flex their guitar muscles. It’s from Santana’s most recent album, Blessings and Miracles. The album leans heavily on Santana’s model from the past two decades – that’s collaborations. In addition to Stapleton, it features Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Steve Winwood, G-Eazy and his old friend Rob Thomas from matchbox twenty.

The collaboration with Rob Thomas from matchbox twenty comes after the massive success of their 1999 smash hit “Smooth.” The song topped the charts for 12 weeks. It has the unique distinction of being the last number one hit of 1999 and the first number one hit of 2000. Billboard ranked it the third most successful song of all time. It stayed in the top ten for 30 weeks and in the top 100 for 58 weeks.

The new track has a similar vibe. It’s called “Move” and it also features rock act American Authors. It didn’t have the same mainstream success that “Smooth” had, but that’d be impossible. TMZ captured a photo of Carlos Santana earlier this week as he made his way back to the stage. He was spotted leaving a New York City hotel on his way to the Connecticut tour stop.