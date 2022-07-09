carlos-santana-postpones-next-six-tour-dates-following-onstage-collapse

Days after he collapsed on stage during his concert in Michigan, music sensation Carlos Santana is now postponing the next six shows of his “Miraculous Supernatural Tour.”

Michael Vrionis, President of Universal Tone Management, revealed in a statement on Friday (July 8th) that Carlos Santana will be taking a break from his tour “out of an abundance of caution for the artist’s health.”

Vrionis stated that the show that was supposed to be at the Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville, Indiana was postponed. “And, we are postponing the July 9 show at the Riverbend Music Center in Cincinnati, Ohio; July 10 at American Family Insurance Amphitheater – Summerfest Grounds in Milwaukee, Wisconsin; July 12 at Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion in Rogers, Arkansas; July 15 at Dos Equis Pavilion in Dallas, Texas; July 16 at Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion in Woodlands, Texas.”

Vrionis further shared that Carlos Santana’s doctors have recommended that he rests to recuperate fully. He also updated fans on the musician’s health. “Carlos is doing well and is anxious to be back on stage soon. He just needs rest. Santana profoundly regrets that these postponements of his upcoming performances; but, his health is our number one concern. He is looking forward to seeing all of his fans very soon.”

As previously reported, Carlos Santana had been playing for nearly an hour at the Pine Knob Music Festival in Detroit, Michigan when he appeared to faint. The musician was taken offstage on a stretcher about 20 minutes after he collapsed.

Months before the tour began, Santana underwent an unscheduled heart procedure. He told fans that he had something happening in his chest. It became severe enough for his wife to take him to the hospital.

Carlos Santana Reflected on His 2021 Health Scare in a Recent Interview

While speaking to the Las Vegas Review-Journal in January 2022, Carlos Santana opened up about his 2021 health scare.

“The procedure that I had is very, very serious,” Carlos Santana explained. “And it sucked a lot of energy from me. I wouldn’t have been able to play that I’m used to, to present my music to people. I would get winded really, really quick.”

Carlos Santana went on to say that the procedure requires a lot of time. “The body doesn’t like it when somebody goes in there. But, fortunately, I have recuperated.”

The musician said that he felt like an elephant was sitting on his chest prior to the surgery. “So I said to [my wife] Cindy, ‘I think we need to go to the hospital. Something doesn’t feel right.’ I hardly finished saying, and we were in the car on the way to the hospital.”