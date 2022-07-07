Carlos Santana Reschedules PA Tour Stop After Collapsing During Concert

Legendary guitarist Carlos Santana gave everyone quite a scare in Detroit when he collapsed onstage during a performance. The show was at Pine Knob Music Theatre near Detroit. Thankfully, we learned on Wednesday morning that he was suffering from heat exhaustion.

He shared on his Facebook page a statement about the events that unfolded.

“To one and all thank you for your previous prayers. Cindy and I we are good just taking it easy. forgot to eat and drink water so i dehydrated and passed out. blessings and miracles to you all,” he shared in the update.

A statement from Santana’s representatives added, “Carlos was taken to the emergency department at McLaren Clarkston for observation and is doing well.”

The 74-year-old is not wasting any time in rescheduling tonight’s show in Burgettstown, Pa. He’s going to take a night off to rest, but he already has a makeup date for the missed show.

Santana at The Pavilion at Star Lake is rescheduled to August 4, 2022. All previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new date. — Carlos Santana (@SantanaCarlos) July 6, 2022

The website now calls the show “An Evening with Santana.” He is currently on the ‘Miraculous Supernatural 2022’ Tour with Earth, Wind & Fire. The latter performed their scheduled show on Wednesday in Pennsylvania. The tour will be in Hershey, Pa. the next night.

Fans took to social media on Tuesday night to express concerns for Santana. Likewise, they were happy to see the news on Wednesday.

“Glad to see you are doing better,” one fan replied on Twitter.

“Positive energy for Carlos. Please get some rest,” chimed in another.

Santana in 2022

The scary moment on Tuesday happened while Carlos Santana was introducing a song that he recorded with Chris Stapleton called “Joy.” It’s from another album of stellar collaborations from Santana.

The ‘Miraculous Supernatural 2022’ Tour will return on July 8 at Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville, Ind. Earth, Wind & Fire will return to the bill. It rolls on through sheds across North America until the end of August. The final date of the co-headline is at MIDFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre at Florida State Fairgrounds in Tampa on August 27.

Carlos Santana will then take a break from touring to head to Las Vegas. ‘An Intimate Evening with Santana: Greatest Hits Live’ is the Las Vegas residency that returns on September 14. It takes place at the House of Blues in Sin City. The residency has dates through November. To see all of the scheduled dates on Santana’s amphitheater tour and to check out dates for the Las Vegas residency, check out his website.