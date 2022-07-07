Carlos Santana’s Wife Speaks Out After His Onstage Collapse

Formed in 1966 in San Francisco, the rock band Santana has spent the last 58 years entertaining fans and playing some of the top venues around the world. Known for their Latin rock and jazz fusion, the band once went by an entirely different name, Santana Blues Band. Eventually being changed, Santana was always named after its songwriter and guitarist, Carlos Santana. Still playing today, the music icon recently had a health scare when he passed out during a concert. Thankfully, his wife, Cindy Blackman Santana, gave an update on the health of her husband.

Performing at the Pine Knob Music Theater in Detroit on Tuesday, Santana was his usual self, treating fans to a style of music that is known to him only. But during one of his songs, he stopped and collapsed on the floor as staff quickly ran to his aid. Although fans and people online were stunned at first, his representative later explained that the songwriter was doing well. The reason for the sudden collapse – dehydration and heat exhaustion.

On Wednesday, Cindy Blackman Santana wrote a Facebook post about Carlos Santana, updating fans. “Hi Everyone! Carlos & I thank you so much for your prayers, love, care & concern for him! Please know that he’s resting and doing very well! He was diagnosed with heat exhaustion & dehydration… it was 100 degrees on stage and 114 under the lights so that coupled with not enough water is what caused the issue. He’ll be as good as new soon! Thank you again and we love you! Cindy & Carlos.”

Having been married for the last 12 years, Blackman’s contribution to music goes far beyond her love for Santana. She worked with Lenny Kravitz for almost 20 years. Blackman also played with musicians like Ron Carter, Cassandra Wilson, and even Pharoah Sanders.

As for what the future holds for Santana, only one show has been canceled but has already been rescheduled. Set to perform in Burgettstown, PA on Wednesday night, the show was postponed until August 4th.

Santana’s Health Concerns Haven’t Stopped Him From Playing

While Santana appears to be in good health, it wasn’t that long ago that he had to have a heart procedure that his management claimed was “unscheduled.” Needing the surgery, Santana had to postpone a string of shows in Las Vegas. Happening in December, the musician returned to the stage the following month and has continued performing ever since.

Among the many awards received by Carlos Santana, the songwriter was honored in 1998 by being inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. At the time, they stated, “Rocking and relevant since 1966. Santana’s fusion of jazz, rock and Latin influences built them a hugely successful and lasting reign in the world of rock. Not afraid to shake things up, Santana have collaborated with diverse groups and staged one of the most successful comebacks of all time.” During the same year, Santana was given a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame as well.

