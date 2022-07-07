carly-pearce-fans-are-freaking-out-over-her-stunning-new-picture-from-montana-getaway

Country superstar Carly Pearce posted the sweetest photo with her boyfriend, Riley King, from their getaway vacation in Missoula, Montana.

The couple arrived in the Big Sky state a few days before Carly Pearce hits the stage at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman. She’s touring with Kenny Chesney, Old Dominion, and Dan+Shay for the “Here and Now” Tour. The country stars will perform on Saturday, July 9 before heading to Nevada for a Tuesday evening show.

But fans couldn’t get enough of Pearce’s beaming smile in her latest Instagram post. She snapped a shot with Riley King in front of a beautiful Montana landscape earlier this week. See the adorable photo for yourself below.

Fans and friends of Carly Pearce immediately took to the comments of the post to share their love for the photo. Canadian singer Lindsay Ell wrote, “I am all 😍😍😍 about this.”

Several other celebrities, including Kaitlyn Bristowe, Jennifer Wayne, and Priscilla Block commented with the same heart-eyes emoji above.

“You two make the nicest couple,” one fan commented. “Wishing you both all the happiness and love!!!”

Another person said the photo was “Christmas card approved.” Someone else wrote, “The two of you light up the ‘Big Sky’ with those smiles. Such cuties. Enjoy Montana.”

What Do We Know About Carly Pearce’s Boyfriend, Riley King?

Based on the photo above, there’s no doubt that Carly Pearce is happily in love and living her best life. But what do we know about her boyfriend, Riley King?

According to Wide Open Country, King tends to be private online and keep to himself. But the outlet discovered that he used to play for the Kansas City Royals from 2013 to 2016, so he’s an MLB alum. King also apparently grew up in Missoula, Montana, so maybe the picture above was taken from his family’s home.

After he finished with the MLB, King started his own real estate group called Cowan King Groups-Parks Realty. He used a business admission degree from the University of Montana Western to make it happen.

Back in April, King and Carly Pearce celebrated their one-year anniversary. So the relationship is still relatively new. Pearce got divorced in June of 2020, separating from her husband Michael Ray. Since then, she’s dated a few guys here and there. But King sure looks to be a keeper.

While at first, the couple kept their relationship private, he’s since joined her for more public appearances. Like the 2021 CMA awards back in November, when Pearce won Female Vocalist of the Year.

We can’t wait to see where else the couple’s relationship goes and wish them all the best in the future.