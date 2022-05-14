Carrie Underwood Catches Up With ‘American Idol’ Contestants Ahead of Her Appearance on the Show

Prior to her appearance on the 20th season of “American Idol,” country music superstar Carrie Underwood caught up with some of the competition show’s contestants.

“The icon herself Carrie Underwood met up with the Idols after her show in Las Vegas,” the “American Idol” Twitter account announced. “Watch Carrie mentor the ‘American Idol’ Top 5 on SUNDAY night!”

Watch Carrie mentor the #AmericanIdol Top 5 on SUNDAY night! pic.twitter.com/QwPWsSshd0 — American Idol (@AmericanIdol) May 14, 2022

The show recently announced that the singer and songwriter would be making an appearance on the show’s 20th season. The announcement revealed, “Well, here’s a dream come true! ‘American Idol’ icon Carrie Underwood will mentor the Top 5, live from the home of her Las Vegas residency ‘REFLECTION’ at Resorts World! Who better to help our hopefuls earn a place in the Grand Finale?”

For her part, Underwood responded to the news of her “American Idol” mentor appearance by declaring, “Can’t wait!”

Underwood was the winner of “American Idol” during the show’s fourth season in 2005. Bo Bice was runner-up for the season and Vonzell Solomon came in third. The top five of “American Idol’s” 20th season are Leah Marlene, HunterGirl, Nicolina, Fritz Hager, and Noah Thompson.

Carrie Underwood Admitted that Her ‘American Idol’ Journey Almost Didn’t Happen

While promoting her 2020 Christmas album “My Gift,” Carrie Underwood opened up about her music career throughout the years. She also admitted that her “American Idol” journey almost didn’t happen due to jitters.

“I was so distracted that when Mom and Dad were driving me to the airport to go to Hollywood,” Carrie Underwood recalled to GuidePosts. “I realized I’d forgotten lip liner. We stopped at a grocery store, and Mom dashed out inside to buy some. All at once, it was just too much.”

Carrie Underwood then wrote that going out to Los Angeles by herself and competing with other talented singers made her burst into tears. “My dad turned to me in the backseat. ‘Carrie,’ he said. ‘We can go home right now and we don’t ever have to talk about it again.’”

However, Carrie Underwood managed to overcome her worries and told her parents that she’ll go. “In L.A., Ryan Seacrest interviewed me and asked if I’d seen any stars. ‘No, it’s been too cloudy,’ I said, not getting that he meant famous actor and singers. That naïveté, that innocence, is something I’ve come to be grateful for.”

Despite her stardom, Carrie Underwood stated that she and her husband, Mike, are raising their boys with the values that she had while growing in Checotah, Oklahoma. “Down-to-earth, church on Sundays, plenty of grass and trees and space outside for them to roam. At night, when we put the boys to bed, we pray out loud with them. Just talking to God, letting them know he hears their every word.”