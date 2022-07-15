Carrie Underwood Delivers Epic Ozzy Osbourne Cover for Apple Music Sessions

Who knew that Carrie Underwood was into the Prince of Darkness? The country music singer covered Ozzy Osbourne for a brand new Apple Music Sessions. “Mama, I’m Coming Home” was on Ozzy’s sixth solo studio album, which was released in 1991.The track peaked at number two on the Billboard Mainstream Rock chart.

“I have always been an Ozzy Osbourne fan, and ‘Mama, I’m Coming Home’ is one of my all-time favorite songs,” Underwood said in a statement. “I’ve always thought it felt a lot like a country song, and I’ve wanted to cover it for a long time. This was a really fun opportunity for me to be able to finally make that happen. I hope we’ve done Ozzy proud and I hope he likes it.”

You can check out the track at Apple Music.

Carrie Underwood is showing off her rock and roll side a lot these days. She joined Guns N’ Roses onstage for two concerts in London while in the United Kingdom promoting the new album. She sang “Sweet Child O’ Mine” and “Paradise City” during the performance, alongside Axl Rose. Her first performance with Guns N’ Roses at Stagecoach, and the unlikely pairing now seems commonplace. Not that Carrie’s love of rock and roll is brand new information. One of her most memorable performances from American Idol was a cover of “Alone” by Heart.

Maybe when here Ghost Story era is over, we’ll get a rock record from Underwood. She can do anything she wants.

Carrie Underwood’s ‘Ghost Story’ Era is Here

A ‘rock era’ Carrie Underwood is a distant dream. What’s here is the Ghost Story era. Carrie Underwood has two performances at the Grand Ole Opry this month to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Barbara Mandrell’s membership. Then, she’ll hit one more summer festival. That’s the legendary Iowa State Fair in Des Moines on August 21.

She’ll begin the formal celebration of her latest album on October 15 in Greenville, S.C. at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. The tour continues well into the new year, stopping at arenas across the country. She will take a short break for the holidays, but she’ll likely get to your city before all is said and done. From Austin to Minneapolis and from Salt Lake City to Charlottesville, she’s hitting most every corner of the United States. There are some legendary venues along the way, including Madison Square Garden, TD Garden in Boston and Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky.

She has what promised to be a massive homecoming set for Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on March 1. The tour wraps on March 17 in Seattle at Climate Pledge Arena. For the full schedule and to get ticket information, visit her website.