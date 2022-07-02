Carrie Underwood Performs With Guns ‘N Roses Again in London: VIDEO

On Friday (July 1st), Carrie Underwood took to the stage with Gun N’ Roses during their show in London. She and the group performed “Sweet Child O’ Mine” and “Paradise City.”

The collaboration between Guns N’ Roses and Carrie Underwood happened one month after the legendary rock group’s frontman Axl Rose performed with the country singer and songwriter at the 2022 Stagecoach Festival. They performed the same songs. Underwood described the experience at Stagecoach as being the “greatest night” of her life. She previously performed Gun N’ Roses’ hit tracks “November Rain” and “Patience.”

Following Friday night’s performance, Carrie Underwood took to her Instagram to share some snapshots of the night. “Together again… but this time in London and with a few more friends! Thanks Guns N’ Roses and your crew for welcoming me into your world like family. And thanks to all the fans who gave these legends the royal welcome that they deserve!”

Carrie Underwood went on to share that she is a fan that somehow managed to find her way on stage to have a moment of magic with her heroes. “How did I get so lucky?”

Carrie Underwood Previously Spoke About Being a Huge Fan of Guns N’ Roses

During a 2020 appearance on “The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon,” Carrie Underwood recalled a trip to Las Vegas to see Guns N’ Roses while her crew was on tour. “We were nowhere near Las Vegas, so naturally I said, ‘Let’s go to Las Vegas with the band and go see Guns N’ Roses play. It’s kind of a life-long dream of mine I never thought happened,” she explained. “I couldn’t waste that opportunity.”

She then shared that she abandoned her husband and children to go see Guns N’ Roses live. “Amazing!” Is what she declared. “Usually when I go to concerts I’m like, in a box on the side, which is great… But you miss the energy of the crowd. Because we were in Vegas, we were just in there with everyone else; It was incredible. You could feel everybody – everybody was screaming. I was screaming. I was like, ‘I’m never gonna see none of these people ever again. I’m gonna act like a fool!’”

Carrie Underwood also described Axl Rose as being one of her heroes. “I do consider him to be somebody who taught me how to sing,” she explained. Because I loved how he could just do different things with his voice.”

However, Underwood was cautious about meeting him while in Las Vegas. “I was like, ‘I don’t know! If I meet him, and he’s not everything I want him to be -‘ But he was. It was great. He was super cool, and nice, and we talked – we’re best friends.”