Carrie Underwood Reflects on ‘Joy’ of Singing With Barbara Mandrell at Her 50th Opry Anniversary

Carrie Underwood returned to the Grand Ole Opry this weekend to honor Barbara Mandrell. The latter celebrated the 50th anniversary of her membership in the Opry. Several folks joined in singing Barbara Mandrell’s songs. Check out a photo of Carrie Underwood with the legend below.

“Last night, I had the honor of celebrating Barbara Mandrell’s 50th anniversary of being an Opry member. What a joy it was to sing her songs and to feel the love that her amazing fans and the other artists showered her with! Thank you, Barbara, for being you and continuing to show us all how it’s done! Love you!” Carrie Underwood captioned the photo.

Ahead of the performance, Carrie Underwood called Barbara Mandrell a “hero.”

Her most recent visit to the Grand Ole Opry was for the 90s country music special. She grew up a pretty big fan of the era. Ahead of the performance, she shared video of little Carrie singing along to Patty Loveless.

Next up for Carrie Underwood is revisiting her incredible performance at CMA Fest. The festival took place in June, and Carrie graces the stage as a headliner at Nissan Stadium. This Wednesday, ABC will commemorate the occasion with a primetime special on the network. You’ll be able to take in more than 30 performances from the comfort of your couch. Two of those performances will be from Carrie Underwood’s set. You’ll see “Ghost Story” and “Good Girl.”

Alongside Carrie Underwood, you’ll see Luke Bryan, Luke Combs, Jason Aldean, Carly Pearce and Kane Brown among others. Carly Pearce’s performance is a collaboration with Wynonna Judd for a version of The Judds’ classic “Why Not Me.” The show airs on ABC on Wednesday, August 3 at 7 p.m. CT.

Carrie Underwood and ‘Denim & Rhinestones’

Carrie Underwood has one more festival date this summer. That’s at the legendary Iowa State Fair in Des Moines on August 21. She’ll take all of September off before hitting the road for the full ‘Denim & Rhinestones’ tour.

The tour kicks off in Greenville, S.C. on October 15 at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. She’ll take it coast-to-coast well into the new year. There’s a short break for the holidays, but the tour stretches all the way into March of 2023. She hits some legendary venues along the way, including Madison Square Garden in New York, TD Garden in Boston and Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky. She’ll have a big homecoming at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on March 1. Jimmie Allen supports the whole way. It’s sure to be a big time. Check out all the dates for Carrie Underwood’s tour and get ticket information at her website.