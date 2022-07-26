Carrie Underwood Releases Stripped-Down Version Of ‘Ghost Story’

Carrie Underwood fans can rejoice because the country music singer is giving you a chance to hear Ghost Story. Before you say that you have heard it, well, have you heard a stripped-down version? Maybe not. This is what Underwood is giving to her fans. The song is on her latest album, Denim & Rhinestones. Yet she offered up a clip of her performing this unique version of the song. Underwood also directs fans as to where they can go and hear it. Check out what she posted to her Instagram account.

Ghost Story happens to be the third of 12 tracks on Denim & Rhinestones. Underwood recently made an appearance on The Tonight Show where she performed Pink Champagne. She was all decked out with pink colors all around her. It gave viewers quite a look at the artist while she sang. Her latest album was released in June and has been getting good reviews.

For her part, Underwood will be embarking on the Denim & Rhinestones Tour soon. She does have a couple of appearances set before her tour begins in earnest in October. Underwood, according to her website, will be appearing at the Grand Ole Opry on July 30 and the Iowa State Fair on August 21. Her longer tour will get underway on October 15 in Greenville, South Carolina.

Carrie Underwood Performs Cover Version Of Ozzy Osbourne Classic

Everyone knows that Underwood was a winner on American Idol and that gave her career a huge boost. Also, longtime fans know that her faith is a very important part of her life. She recorded her last album, My Savior, as a gospel album. Yet you also know that Carrie does love her rock and roll. After all, she recently spent time over in the United Kingdom with Guns N’ Roses. Yep, Axl Rose, the Gunners’ famed frontman, happened to sing along with Underwood at a festival. Now, she returned the favor and performed Sweet Child O’ Mine and Paradise City with the group.

Heck, Carrie even covered a song from the “Blizzard of Oz” and Prince of Darkness himself, Ozzy Osbourne. For an Apple Music Sessions recording, Underwood performed the Ozzy classic Mama, I’m Coming Home. In a statement, Underwood said, “I have always been an Ozzy Osbourne fan, and ‘Mama, I’m Coming Home’ is one of my all-time favorite songs. I’ve always thought it felt a lot like a country song, and I’ve wanted to cover it for a long time. This was a really fun opportunity for me to be able to finally make that happen. I hope we’ve done Ozzy proud and I hope he likes it.” Never let it be said that Carrie Underwood doesn’t love her rock music.