Carrie Underwood Rocks Full-on ‘1988’-style Hairdo for Guns N’ Roses Show: PHOTO

Everyone knows that Carrie Underwood loves her music but she’s not always tied down to the world of country music and that’s cool. Want to know what else is cool? 1988. Well, it’s a year that featured a lot of big hairstyles. In fact, Underwood was throwing it back to the 1980s in this photo. As you can tell, she was enjoying herself at a London concert by Guns N’ Roses. Can you imagine seeing Carrie root on the Gunners as they perform their biggest hits? Apparently, this was the case on a Saturday night in the UK. Take a look and see how she looked all gussied up for the big show.

Underwood’s fans were definitely digging this look. Among the comments were “You look beautiful Carrie” and “Lol you still Look stunning”. We tend to agree that she does look stunning out there. Another quick one writes, “Atta Valley Girl.” Oh boy. Can you imagine hearing her do a cover version of that Moon Unit Zappa hit? Just go ahead and really throw it back to the 1980s right there. But let’s not get too excited. She’s got plenty of hits from which to perform that are totally, uniquely Carrie.

Carrie Underwood Finds Her Way On Stage With Legendary Rock Band

The trip to London did find her getting on stage with Guns N’ Roses. She would appear with them at their concert and perform Sweet Child O’ Mine and Paradise City, two standards from the band’s songbook. Previously, Underwood had done versions of other band songs like November Rain and Patience.

She’s had quite a career (that’s putting it mildly) since her days on American Idol. Millions of fans on social media, those who buy her music, and keep up with her career are part of the picture in Underwood’s world. With 8.2 million fans on Twitter, Underwood has quite a following. Part of her Twitter bio reads, “Mike’s wife, Isaiah’s and Jacob’s mom. Also, mom to fur babies Penny Jean and Zero. Blessed and grateful!” That’s pretty rad to read. Carrie does love her animals, too.

Speaking of Mike, as in husband Mike Fisher, Carrie Underwood says that they make “such a great team.” “I just love that I feel like we’re such a great team,” she said in an interview. “I love it that he gets to now work with Isaiah on sports and things like that, and I know he loves it too.” She also told WEZL that she felt “lucky” to be around two strong men in fatherly roles, referring to her own father and Fisher. Underwood is quite proud of her family and, of course, the men that are in her life today.