Carrie Underwood Says These Recent Outfits From Her Vegas Shows Are Some of Her ‘Favorite’

Country music superstar Carrie Underwood is well-known for her award-winning voice and energizing sound. She is also well known for her impeccable style. A mix of glamour, country, and a whole lot of personality, the 39-year-old music star always impresses with her one-of-a-kind style. Whether it be in a fun Insta post, on the cover of a glamour magazine, or on stage. The former American Idol winner has even repurposed some of her own styles for the stage, dazzling during her Las Vegas residency.

Country Music Superstar Carrie Underwood Shares Some Of Her Favorite On-Stage Outfits From Her Las Vegas Residency

As Carrie Underwood continues to dazzle on stage during her Las Vegas residency, she discusses some of the outfits she says are the “favorite that we’ve ever done.”

During a recent interview on Friday Night Takeover with Audacy’s Rob + Holly, Carrie Underwood discusses the looks she is sporting during her Vegas run. Looks, the country music star says, that truly reflects her own personal style.

“Different acts have different feels,” Underwood explains.

“I have, like, kinda big poofy dresses, I have things that are a little more rock ‘n’ roll,” she explains during the recent interview.

“There’s a lot of me in the wardrobe,” Underwood adds, noting that she has even pulled in some of her own “personal pieces” from her closet to include in her on-stage looks.

Underwood’s Style Is Spot-On Bringing In A Little Rock-N-Roll To Her Country Music Performances

A lot of these personal on-stage looks, Underwood says, reflect more of her rock-n-roll style. Especially when it comes to her beloved vintage t-shirts.

“I collect vintage tees,” Underwood says.

“I had big Guns N’ Roses T-shirts, and I had one that was Patty Loveless,” she continues of her on-stage Vegas look.

“Just kind of a random assortment of T-shirts,” she adds. “And I’ll buy them even when they’re huge, and we’ll make rompers out of them.”

Part of what Underwood loves about incorporating her own clothes into her rocking on-stage look is seeing the more casual pieces evolve into a glamourous look perfect for the Vegas stage. The If I Didn’t Know singer says it’s always “fun to take something that was in my closet, that’s mine.”

The star adds that she picked these pieces for a reason, noting that she “bought it because I wanted it.”

“I loved it,” she explains of her personal wardrobe. “And we transformed it into something for a show.”