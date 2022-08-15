Carrie Underwood to Open ‘Sunday Night Football’ for 10th Season With New Twist

She’s baaaacccckkkk. Carrie Underwood will open Sunday Night Football for the 10th season in 2022. Of course, since 2013, Carrie has served as the vocal “kick off” for NBC’s prime-time behemoth. Carrie’s 2022 opener will feature a retooled rendition of “Waiting All Day for a Sunday Night,” which was recorded during her recent Reflection residency at The Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas.
For the first time, the show open will highlight the game-day energy around each Sunday Night Football game, as a dedicated film crew will capture the atmosphere leading up to kickoff, including fans tailgating and prepping for the game, player arrivals, and scenes from the host city.
“Performing the show open for Sunday Night Football for 10 years has been such a joy and privilege for me,” said Carrie Underwood. “It’s always a fun day when we shoot the new open—our amazing creative team somehow manages to top themselves year after year.”
Sunday Night Football kicks off on Thursday, September 8, with the Buffalo Bills taking on the Los Angeles Rams, before resuming its Sunday night schedule on September 11.
Sunday Night Football Deep Dive
From 2013 to 2015, Carrie opened Sunday Night Football with “Waiting All Day for Sunday Night,” which is based on Joan Jett’s 1988 hit, “I Hate Myself for Loving You.”
Carrie opened SNF with “Oh, Sunday Night” during the 2016 and 2017 seasons, which was based on her 2014 duet with Miranda Lambert, “Somethin’ Bad.”
Carrie went with “Game On” during the 2018 season, before returning to “Waiting All Day for Sunday Night” from 2019 to 2021.
“Waiting All Day for Sunday Night,” which was performed by Pink, was the original opening for SNF in 2006. Faith Hill replaced Pink from 2007 to 2012.
Sunday Night Football Schedule
|2022 NBC SUNDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
|Thurs. Sept. 8
|NFL Kickoff
|Buffalo Bills at Los Angeles Rams
|Sun. Sept. 11
|Week 1
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Dallas Cowboys
|Sun. Sept. 18
|Week 2
|Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers
|Sun. Sept. 25
|Week 3
|San Francisco 49ers at Denver Broncos
|Sun. Oct. 2
|Week 4
|Kansas City Chiefs at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|*Sun. Oct. 9
|Week 5
|Cincinnati Bengals at Baltimore Ravens
|*Sun. Oct. 16
|Week 6
|Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles
|*Sun. Oct. 23
|Week 7
|Pittsburgh Steelers at Miami Dolphins
|*Sun. Oct. 30
|Week 8
|Green Bay Packers at Buffalo Bills
|*Sun. Nov. 6
|Week 9
|Tennessee Titans at Kansas City Chiefs
|*Sun. Nov. 13
|Week 10
|Los Angeles Chargers at San Francisco 49ers
|*Sun. Nov. 20
|Week 11
|Cincinnati Bengals at Pittsburgh Steelers
|**Thurs. Nov. 24
|Week 12
|New England Patriots at Minnesota Vikings
|*Sun. Nov. 27
|Week 12
|Green Bay Packers at Philadelphia Eagles
|*Sun. Dec. 4
|Week 13
|Indianapolis Colts at Dallas Cowboys
|*Sun. Dec. 11
|Week 14
|Kansas City Chiefs at Denver Broncos
|*Sun. Dec. 18
|Week 15
|New England Patriots at Las Vegas Raiders
|Sun. Dec. 25
|Week 16
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Arizona Cardinals
|*Sun. Jan. 1
|Week 17
|Los Angeles Rams at Los Angeles Chargers
|*Sun. Jan. 8
|Week 18
|TBD