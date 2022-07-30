Carrie Underwood Tributes Barbara Mandrell as One of Her ‘Heroes’ Ahead of Grand Ole Opry Celebration

Carrie Underwood is getting ready to take the Grand Ole Opry stage in Nashville as part of a celebration in honor of Barbara Mandrell. Ahead of this, though, Underwood posted a throwback photo of her and Mandrell together. Country music has been made better over the years thanks to Mandrell’s contributions. Underwood is definitely someone who looks up to those who came before her in the industry. With this sweet photo, she’s simply sharing her kind thoughts about Mandrell here.

The longtime country music artist is celebrating 50 years as part of the Opry. As Underwood points out in her Instagram post, there are a few ways for you to watch it all happen on Saturday night. It’s not a stretch to see this happen on a Saturday night. Generations have turned on radio stations to hear the Opry. One of those might have been a young Carrie Underwood, too.

Carrie Underwood Would Dip Into The World of Rock Music, Too

Mandrell, who was born on Christmas Day in 1948 in Houston, has had six No. 1 singles and 25 Top 10 singles in her illustrious career. At one time, she and her sisters had a TV variety show on NBC during her heyday in the 1980s. Yet Mandrell retired from the music business so she could reportedly focus on an acting career.

One might think that Mandrell would want to keep a lot of keepsakes from her music life. Yet that’s not the case. She would sell off all of her musical instruments upon her retirement. “Except for my steel guitar that’s in the Hall of Fame and my dobro that my parents gave me and had engraved, I sold everything else after I retired,” Mandrell said in an interview with The Boot. Among her hit songs are I Was Country When Country Wasn’t Cool and Sleeping Single In A Double Bed.

What else is going on in the always busy career of Carrie Underwood? She just recently shared a stripped-down version of Ghost Story. That’s a number off of her latest album, Denim & Rhinestones. The Jesus, Take the Wheel singer also has been busy in the world of rock and roll. It should not be a surprise to long-standing Carrie fans that she loves that music, too. But she’s put out a cover version of the Ozzy Osbourne classic Mama, I’m Coming Home. Fans in the United Kingdom recently were pleasantly surprised to see her on stage with Guns N’ Roses. She was returning a favor done at one of her concerts by Axl Rose. Well, she managed to get up with the famed band and sing, among other songs, Sweet Child O’ Mine.