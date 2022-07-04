Carrie Underwood Wishes Everyone a Happy 4th of July in Patriotic Post

Country music superstar Carrie Underwood unfurled a flag on social media, Monday. That’s what you do on Independence Day.

Underwood wrote on Twitter: “Happy 4th of July everyone. Have fun out there and be safe with all the fireworks and festivities. And don’t forget to tell America that you love her! Then she used a heart emoji, followed by 11 tiny U.S. flags and “home.”

Happy #4thofJuly everyone! Have fun out there and be safe with all the fireworks and festivities…and don’t forget to tell America that you love her! ❤️🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸#home pic.twitter.com/zYATcPbTsb — Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) July 4, 2022

It’s safe to assume that Carrie Underwood is having a fun time this year as she promotes her new album, Denim and Rhinestones. The songs are frothy and fun, by design, as she goes back to some of her earlier themes of revenge songs. After all, in “Ghost Story” she sings about haunting a man who did her wrong. And when she sings that song, she may do her circus act as she spins and twirls like a celestial spirit.

On Friday night, Underwood started the long holiday weekend in London, specifically at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. She was a special, surprise guest of Guns N’ Roses. The rock group brought out Underwood to sing two of their classics “Sweet Child O’ Mine” and “Paradise City.” Axl Rose sang the first verse of “Sweet Child of Mine” before welcoming Underwood on stage. She came out to sing wearing a t-shirt sporting the Union Jack.

She left the stage, then returned for an encore. “Well, we did it before. So let’s do it again. Ladies and gentlemen, Ms. Carrie Underwood,” Axl Rose told the audience.

Carrie Underwood performed with Axl Rose twice this year.. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

So why was Underwood appearing with Guns N’ Roses? Glad you asked. Back in April, Carrie Underwood headlined one of the nights of the Stagecoach Festival. She invited Axl Rose to join her on stage. And they sang the same two songs as they did in London.

“Welcome to the greatest night of my life,” Underwood told the crowd, riffing on the group’s Welcome to the Jungle. .“Give it up for Axl Rose!”

Turns out, Underwood used to cover those same two Guns N’ Roses songs at her concerts. She even got to meet Axl Rose one night. “It’s hard to meet your heroes, because I do consider him someone who taught me how to sing,” Underwood said in an interview on the Tonight Show. “He was super cool and great and nice and we talked. We’re best friends.”

There are other big events coming up for Carrie Underwood. She’ll be part of a Grand Ole Opry tribute to Barbara Mandrell on July 30.

Then there’s her big tour, which starts in October. Jimmie Allen will be her special guest. No word if Axl Rose is set to sing again.

We’re not sure if Carrie Underwood is back in the United States or still in Europe for the Fourth of July. But unfurl that flag and Happy Independence Day!