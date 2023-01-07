Celine Dion Fans Protest at Rolling Stone Headquarters After Snub From Greatest Singers of All Time List

Devoted fans came from near, far to show their support for singing legend Celine Dion when she was mercilessly snubbed by Rolling Stone. The controversy began right as the new year kicked off when the music mag published their viral “The 200 Greatest Singers of All Time” list. From the late music legends Aretha Franklin and Whitney Houston to modern-day superstars Taylor Swift and Billie Eilish, the magazine’s round-up showcased a wide array of female vocalists.

However, it triggered outrage from Celine Dion enthusiasts for her exclusion. Dedicated Celine Dion fans from the ‘Redheads on Facebook’ fan club made an impressive effort. They traveled six hours from Montreal to New York City in order to protest her being left off the list. Around 15 passionate supporters gathered outside their office doors with signs and banners. “Rolling Stone you’ve hit an iceberg,” read one of several signs carried by protestors.

In a united show of protest, the group blared out “That’s The Way It Is” from their portable speaker in response to the diva’s exclusion. They were sure to let the editors know they wouldn’t “Just Walk Away” after the magazine insulted their pop idol. The protestors chanted “Justice for Celine,” surely rattling the Rolling Stone staff to their very core. Rolling Stone dispatched one of their reporters to engage with the enthusiastic crowd. They shared footage of the exchange on Twitter.

"We are here to express ourselves in the name of Celine because obviously you made a big mistake forgetting her name on the big list you published last week"



Celine Dion protesters pulled up to the Rolling Stone office 😳 pic.twitter.com/d5AoI8gq7r — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) January 6, 2023

“We are here to express ourselves in the name of Celine. Obviously, you made a big mistake forgetting her name on the big list you published last week,” one protestor told Rolling Stone. “We hope that Rolling Stone will admit that they made a mistake,” another fan told the music mag.

“The list is completely illegitimate,” declared The Redheads founder Line Basbous, who helped organize the protest. “We wanted to support her and make sure that Rolling Stone hears the voice of the fans. The list is ridiculous. No Madonna, no Celine. They’re clearly focused on American singers and we don’t understand.”

31-year-old Charles Lemay is part of the fan group of primarily Canadians. He says they sprung into action the moment the article was released. “In Quebec, it’s nonsense that she’s not on the list,” he proclaimed. “She’s been in all our lives since the beginning.”

To be fair, Rolling Stone did note: “Before you start scrolling (and commenting), keep in mind that this is the Greatest Singers list, not the Greatest Voices List.” The magazine also pointed out that “originality, influence, the depth of an artist’s catalog and the breadth of their musical legacy” factored into its decisions. Perhaps when the dust settles, our hearts will go on.