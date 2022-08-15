Chapel Hart Teases Live ‘America’s Got Talent’ Performance

Last month the Mississippi-born New Orleans-based trio Chapel Hart made some serious waves with their America’s Got Talent audition. The ladies performed “You Can Have Him Jolene” and received a standing ovation and a unanimous Golden Buzzer from the judges. That night, they solidified their chance to perform live for the show’s audience. This week, they’re finally getting to take the AGT stage.

Chapel Hart took to social media recently to urge their fans to tune in to America’s Got Talent. They’ll be taking the stage tomorrow (Tuesday, August 16th) and it’s going to be “Hot, hot, hot,” according to the video. Check it out below.

If you’ve listened to Chapel Hart’s 2021 album The Girls Are Back in Town, you’ll know they don’t miss. That album is full of smoking-hot country songs. Now, the only question that remains is what song they’ll perform to wow the judges and crowd during their live show.

Tuesday Night Could Be Big for Chapel Hart

The ladies of Chapel Hart have a lot riding on their live performance. They and 54 other acts are competing for a $1 million prize and the chance to perform at America’s Got Talent Las Vegas Live from the Luxor. Tuesday night’s performance could be one of the most important of their career.

Right now, the trio has a world of support behind them. Several fans poured out their support in the replies under the video above. Additionally, both Loretta Lynn and Dolly Parton have commented on how much they like what Chapel Hart is doing. Those fans and supporters could make a huge difference.

Each week, 11 acts will perform live for the AGT audience. Two of those acts will move directly to the finale. The viewer overnight vote decided which acts get to move forward. So, if you’re a fan of Chapel Hart or just want to see more good county music on the show, be sure to cast your votes!

Bringing Country Music Back to Country Radio

Chapel Hart (Danica and Devynn Hart and their cousin Trea Swindel) grew up on country music. The traditions of the genre are in their blood. Listen to a few of their songs and you’ll quickly realize that they’re the real deal. In a recent interview with Outsider, Danica Hart said, “We used to say ‘We’re just trying to being country music back to country radio’. So we’re just trying to move forward and do that.”

So far, the trio has shown millions of people what good country music sounds like. Here’s hoping the audience loves their live performance as much as we all loved their audition.

Check your local NBC listings to see when you can watch Chapel Hart’s live AGT performance.