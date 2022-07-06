Charlie Daniels’ Son Remembers Late Father as ‘True Music Icon’ on 2-Year Anniversary of Death

Exactly two years ago today, American music lost the legendary Charlie Daniels. On Wednesday, Charlie Daniels’ son posted a touching tribute in honor of his father’s passing. Via Instagram, Charlie Jr. remembered his father with a post featuring an old-school pic of his Dad and a beautiful caption.

“On this day in 2020, we lost a true music icon, musician, songwriter, husband, father and dear friend to many,” he began the tribute. “You are deeply missed every day and we are continuing to try to follow your example to make each day count. I love you, Dad. I miss you so much. – CD, Jr.”

After he posted the tribute, fans of “The Devil Went Down to Georgia” singer flooded the comments with love. “I am so blessed that I got to spend time with your Dad. What a great man,” one fan wrote. Another penned, “I am so happy I got to see your Dad play live. Legend.”

The North Carolina native died at 83 on July 6th in Nashville following a stroke. There’s no doubt that his son struggled with grief and sadness in the wake of his father’s death.

When hundreds of fans came out to support the family during the funeral procession, lining the streets with signs memorializing the singer, it made his son full of emotion.

In addition, Daniels Jr. spoke about spending time with his father in what would be his final days. The family gathered for the Fourth of July holiday at the Daniels’ house, grilling out and enjoying each other’s company on the porch. Little did they know this would be their last holiday together as a family.

Country music still reeling from the ‘monumental void’ from the loss of Charlie Daniels

Onstage, Daniels and his Charlie Daniels Band ushered in a new era for country music. He and his authentic country music storytelling were responsible for curating band-driven music in the late 1970s.

When he wasn’t performing, his genuine spirit and kindness shined bright. While some may have disagreed with his politics or points of view, you can’t deny the fact that he was so authentically himself— something all of us can appreciate.

“The last year has been challenging for mom and I, but we are committed to keeping dad’s wisdom, his legacy, and his music alive for future generations,” said Charlie Daniels Jr. to Outsider’s Jim Casey on the first anniversary of his Dad’s death.

“We’ll be announcing the first of those endeavors very soon. Every day dad tweeted, ‘Let’s all make the day count,’ and we are continuing to live by those words.”

He continued: “The broad stroke that Charlie made with his music crossed many boundaries,” added David Corlew, Charlie’s longtime manger and friend. “From rock, Christian, country, blues, so many. The impact he had on people, their core beliefs, their faith, and their patriotism, was epic. The void he left is monumental.”