Chase Rice Calls Performing for Troops at Pearl Harbor ‘One of the Greatest Honors’ of His Life

Chase Rice was in Hawaii this past Fourth of July. The “Ready Set Roll” singer took to Instagram to share his thoughts from his time.

“Just wanna say I love y’all from Hawaii,” Rice wrote in his caption. “Thanks for this awesome ride y’all got me on. Headed now to play a show for our troops on Pearl Harbor here in a couple hours. One of the greatest honors of my life.”

The Survivor: Nicaragua runner-up also wrote, “Everyone have a happy 4th” with an American flag emoji.

Rice headlined the “4th of July Freedom Fest” that took place at Joint Base Pearl Harbor– Hickam. The show was sponsored by USAA and featured other musicians like MAX, Mark Bassy, and Red Jumpsuit Apparatus. The festival included music, food, patriotism, and of course, fireworks at night.

However, this isn’t Chase Rice’s first military tribute. In fact, he frequently pays tribute to the armed forces by playing at sponsored functions. Love of country is also theme of his some of his hit songs. Rice previously collaborated with Boot Campaign. Boot Campaign is a non-profit that nationally supports awareness and support of military personnel.

In an interview with Boot Campaign, Chase Rice explains how he holds family connections to the military. Both of Rice’s grandfathers served in the armed forces. He talks about how he has the utmost respect for the ultimate sacrifice of a veteran’s duty.

“I have unbelievable respect for any man or woman who’s willing to lay down their life for our freedom and country,” the country star said. “Personally, I’ll do anything to help our military out in any way I can.”

Chase Rice’s 2022 Tour with Jason Aldean

Rice’s 2011 track “Die Tryin'” conveys the same patriotic sentiment. The song pays homage to veterans and the military at large. In the song, Rice sings:

“We get up each mornin’, knowin’ this could be the end | But we still put our boots on and do it all again | We all love livin’ free, and we’ll keep Old Glory flyin’ Or die tryin’,” Rice sings. “My little girl, my whole world | She’s growin’ up in pictures | I’d give anything to be on a plane and be back home there with here.”

However, recently, singer Jason Aldean posted on Instagram that Chase Rice would join him on his Rock N’ Roll Cowboy Tour. The tour, which starts July 15, 2022 in Scranton, Pennsylvania, also hosts Gabby Barrett, Travis Tritt, Travis Lawrence, among others.

Jason Aldean and Travis Tritt are two Nashville heavyweights Rice will be delighted to join on tour.