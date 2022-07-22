Late Rock Legend Chris Cornell’s Daughter Celebrated His 58th Birthday With Heartwarming Home Video

Rock music icon Chris Cornell was paid tribute by his daughter on social media on what would have been his 58th birthday. Cornell’s 17-year-old daughter posted a sweet video of the Soundgarden frontman on her official Instagram. In the throwback clip, Cornell performs a cover of Eminem and Rihanna’s “Love the Way You Lie.”

Fans of Chris Cornell know him more for his heavy metal, grunge style. The video footage is quite a departure musically. In the clip, he gives some vocal advice to Toni while playing his acoustic guitar. “Singing high is not the same as singing loud,” Cornell quips.

Cornell’s son Christopher (now 16) is also in the footage. He raps Eminem’s lyrics from the 2010 “Not Afraid” as his father appears to enjoy the performance in the background. It’s clear Chris is doing the covers for his kids. Toni Cornell points this out in the caption. “[Dad was] always playing music for us, singing with us, dancing with us.”

Chris Cornell’s daughter writes a heartfelt message

“Losing you was one of the hardest things we had to go through,” Toni wrote. “They say it gets easier with time, but as the days and years go by, and since we last saw you, we are missing you even more.”

“Today, on your birthday, I think so so many join me in saying we miss you the MOST!!! The world would not be the same without you in it, and will never be the same with you gone. You wrote the soundtrack to not just our lives, but for millions, and we will forever hear it. We feel you with us as your words, love, and all of the memories shaped our world, made us who we are, and are forever ingrained in the fabric of our souls. On your birthday and every other day, we celebrate you and remember how very lucky we were that you were ours.”

“You wrote the soundtrack to not just our lives, but for millions, and we will forever hear it.” Toni goes on to give her father birthday wishes. “Happy Birthday to the greatest dad and most incredible human whose life continues to leave an incredible mark on everyone he touches.”

Chris Cornell’s suicide in 2017 shocked fans around the world. The prolific musician had speculated that he would go on playing well into his golden years. “I would look at older blues musicians who just keep going into their 70s. They keep doing it until they drop dead,” he told Yahoo Music in 2015. “And I’ve always felt like that’s what I want to do … I plan on doing this forever.”