Chris Daughtry Reveals He Feels Guilt After His Daughter and Mom Died Days Apart

Less than a year after his stepdaughter Hannah Price and mother Sandra passed away days apart, “American Idol” alum Chris Daughtry is opening up about his family’s devastating losses.

E! News reports that while making an appearance on “The Kelly Clarkson Show” this week, Chris Daughtry shared the struggles he faced after the loss of his stepdaughter and mother. “I dealt with both differently, proceeded both losses very differently,” Daughtry recalled. “The common denominator in both is the guilt. The ‘I wish I would have said this. I wish I would’ve done this. I wish I would’ve called more.’”

Chris Daughtry went on to say those moments of guilt are the hardest for him. “Because you can’t do anything about it. There’s always going to be reminders of what you could’ve done or whatever, and I tend to beat myself up a lot over it.”

As previously reported, Chris Daughtry’s stepdaughter passed away in her Tennessee home. It was revealed that her cause of death was suicide. “As Hannah got older, she struggled to find her footing and began using drugs,” the Daughtry family shared in a statement. “And often found herself in abusive relationships.”

The Daughtry family further explained that they did everything they could to support Hannah and get her the help she needed to recover from these tragedies and get her life back on track. “We had just recently made plans with Hannah for her to seek further treatment and move closer to the family.”

According to Us Weekly, Daughtry’s stepdaughter Hannah Price was in contact with her parents on the day of her death. She notably feared for her life and told them she needed help after her boyfriend allegedly physically abused her. He then stole her car. Chris, along with his wife Deanna, called the local police department to do a wellness check on Hannah.

The Daughtry family confirmed that law enforcement spoke to Price and determined she was ok around 12:45 p.m. They then left without incident. “Later that afternoon, Hannah was found hanging by her boyfriend and he called 9-1-1. She was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel.”

Price was also under the influence of narcotics at the time of her passing. The family said, “Hannah was a generous and loving person who wanted more for herself and others. She will forever be in the hearts and minds of those of us who love her. We ask for your continued privacy at this time while we grieve.”

Chris Daughtry also shared that prior to Price’s passing, his mother passed away after her battle against cancer. “ just recently lost my mother to cancer but I was blessed with the chance to say goodbye and I was processing it privately. We never got to say goodbye to our precious Hannah and it’s another huge hit to our family.”