Chris Janson Celebrates 12th Anniversary With His Wife on July 4th: PHOTO

Chris Janson had a lot to celebrate over the Fourth of July weekend. Not only did he celebrate America’s independence, but he also spent time with his wife, Kelly Lynn, for their 12th anniversary.

On Monday, the country music singer tweeted a snap of himself and Kelly smiling on a boat as crystal blue waves broke behind them. “12 years of AWESOME marriage to my best friend, and most smoking hot girl I’ve ever seen,” Janson tweeted along with the pic of the happy couple.

“Love love love you [Kelly Janson] and really grateful for everything you do in all our lives. A complete bada**, who makes my world go round. Happy anniversary,” he added.

12 years of AWESOME marriage to my best friend, and most smoking hot girl I’ve ever seen. Love love love you @thekellyjanson and really grateful for everything you do in all our lives. A complete badass, who makes my world go round. Happy Anniversary. pic.twitter.com/XOm3Pjffte — Chris Janson (@janson_chris) July 4, 2022

Previously, Janson has often talked about how he met his wife in interviews and his lyrics. His songs such as “Holdin’ Her,” “Done,” and “All In” all speak to the couple’s whirlwind of a romance.

“I saw my wife for the first time nine years ago and called it right off the bat; I said I was gonna marry her,” he said at the beginning of the music video for “Holdin’ Her,” which debuted in 2016.

After they got engaged, the pair had to think carefully about when they wanted to have their wedding. At the time, Janson was on the road touring but wound up settling on July 4th.

Although they’ve been married for 12 years, Janson admitted that he celebrates their anniversary daily.

“To be honest, we celebrate our anniversary every day,” he said back in 2018. “Every day that I get to wake up beside Kelly feels like a celebration. We’re partners in everything, and we’re in love.”

Chris Janson rocks out with his son at Vegas show

In addition, the couple is parents to four children, including Kelly’s two kids from a previous marriage, whom Janson calls his “bonus kids.” Since tying the knot, they have welcomed two more bundles of joy into their life: a son named Jesse Bo and a daughter named Georgia.

Speaking of his son, Janson shared a special moment with Jesse when he joined his dad on stage recently. His dad was rocking out on stage in Las Vegas when Jesse grabbed a microphone. As it turns out, he seems to be following in his dad’s footsteps, singing on stage in front of a massive crowd.

“Proud dad moment having Jesse join me on stage in Vegas last night,” the country singer wrote in his post. The video shows the two getting on stage together, as Jesse runs around with a microphone in hand and the crowd cheering them on. It quickly turned into a moment we’re sure they’ll never forget.

Proud dad moment having Jesse join me on stage in Vegas last night for #Reelbasspro @BassProShops pic.twitter.com/M3bZwceMXt — Chris Janson (@janson_chris) May 29, 2022

Who knows, maybe one day we’ll see Jesse, his dad, and Uncle Eric Church singing on stage together.