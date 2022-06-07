Chris Lane and Wife Lauren Expecting Second Baby Together

Country music singer Chris Lane will soon be a father of two as he and his wife Lauren recently shared that they are expecting the arrival of their second child in late October. The couple already boasts one adorable child, Dutton Walker, who will turn a year old later this month.

Like yours truly, Chris Lane and his lovely wife will soon have “two under two.” Essentially, then, the couple’s life is about to get even more exciting and a whole lot messier than it’s surely already been. Nevertheless, the “That’s What Mamas Are For” singer said they’re welcoming the opportunity to become parents again. In sharing the news, Lauren said, “We’re both just incredibly excited.”

Nevertheless, Chris Lane’s wife admitted baby number two was definitely not planned. However, after adapting to the surprise, they are by no means upset to welcome another precious little life this soon.

“I’ve never been more shocked in my life, because this was very much an unexpected surprise,” she said. Lauren continued, “We had planned on having at least two kids, so we’re very thankful that it was able to happen for us, even if it wasn’t necessarily on our exact timing.”

Chris Lane agreed the news was definitely shocking. But, he also quickly adjusted to the surprise, with the couple rapidly warming up to the idea of having two little ones close in age. As per Taste of Country, Lane grew up with a twin brother and Lauren shared previously that she and her sister are “a little less than two years apart.”

Lauren’s Humorous Story Behind Her Pregnancy Reveal to Chris Lane

While shock played a factor in the couple’s new pregnancy, it played as much a factor in Lauren’s reveal to her country star husband. During an interview with PEOPLE, Lauren shared the hilarious way she shared the big news with Chris Lane.

“[Chris was] actually trying to put Dutton down for a nap,” the soon-to-be mom of two said. “I was just so in shock that I came running into Dutton’s room and flipped the light on real quick. And Chris was like, ‘What are you doing? I’m trying to get our child to go to sleep! Can you turn the light off?!'”

Clearly, though, the news was too big.

“‘I’m pregnant’,” she exclaimed at the time, “just in shock. And he was equally shocked when I gave him that news.”

At this point in her pregnancy, Lauren and Chris aren’t sure whether they can expect a boy or a girl. However, Lane said boys tend to run in his family, so he wouldn’t be surprised if he and Lauren were to welcome another son.

That said, Lauren is hoping to welcome a baby girl.

“[T]he Lane family could use some female energy in there!” the country star’s wife quipped.