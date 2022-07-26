Chris Stapleton, Sheryl Crow to Join Willie Nelson’s Farm Aid Festival

Americana and country artists Chris Stapleton and Sheryl Crow will join Willie Nelson for this year’s annual Farm Aid festival.

The festival, which will take place on Sept. 24 in Raleigh, N.C., will feature performances from Stapleton, Crow, as well as Farm Aid board members Nelson, John Mellencamp, Dave Matthews, and Margo Price.

This year’s Farm Aid will focus on climate-resilient agriculture.

Additional acts include Nathaniel Rateliff and The Night Sweats, Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real, Allison Russell, Charley Crockett, Brittney Spencer, and Particle Kid.

Sadly, Farm Aid board member Neil Young will again be absent from the festival for the second consecutive year. The classic rocker recently responded to a fan’s letter on his website: “I will not be at Farmaid this year. I am not ready for that yet, I don’t think it is safe in the pandemic.” However, he added, that he “misses” performing very much.

Last year, the “Heart of Gold” singer cited COVID-19 concerns about why he sat out of the 2021 festival in Hartford, Connecticut. But, before that, the 2020 Farm Aid was presented online.

At this time, officials from Farm Aid have made no further comments on Young’s decision.

However, the fest noted it is “staying up to date on the latest CDC guidance and industry best practices to limit the transmission of COVID-19.”

Willie Nelson on Farm Aid 2022: ‘ Farmers are growing solutions to our toughest challenges’

Fans can get Farm Aid tickets beginning on Saturday, July 30, at 10 a.m. ET, here. However, a limited number of pre-sale tickets will be available beginning at 10 a.m. ET on Wednesday, July 27.

Organizers will also post event updates on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and the official website. In addition, the organization is promoting the use of the hashtags #FarmAid2022 and #Road2FarmAid on social media.

Previously, event organizers hosted 2014’s Farm Aid in Raleigh, North Carolina. For this year, the event poses to “showcase how farmers are leading the way to mitigate climate change by sharing their stories on the Farm Aid stage and throughout the event,” the organization announced.

“I’ve always said that family farmers strengthen us all,” said Nelson in an official statement.

“Farmers in North Carolina, across the Southeast, and all over the country are growing solutions to our toughest challenges, including climate change. We’re bringing Farm Aid here to highlight their hard work and celebrate the ways we can all join farmers to help.”

Willie Nelson doesn’t just sing about the importance of America’s farmers— he directly advocates for them with his action.

The “Always on My Mind” singer has dedicated his life’s work to fighting for farmers across America. Since he launched Farm Aid in 1985, Nelson has focused his efforts on supporting America’s family farmers over four decades.

With the support of fellow artists, the organization has raised more than $64 million to support programs that help farmers continue their essential work.

The event’s year-round mission is to shift the country away from industrial agriculture and to expand work for family farms.