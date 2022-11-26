Classic Metal Drummer Collapses On Stage Following ‘Cardiac Event’

Jimmy Chalfant, who is the longtime drummer of classic metal band Kix, collapsed on stage after performing a solo in a show. Chalfant reportedly suffered a “cardiac event.” Ultimate Classic Rock reports that Chalfant collapsed in Virginia after he completed his finale solo number on November 18. EMS and ambulance workers reached him within a matter of minutes. Chalfant had suffered a heart attack back in October 2021.

“Kix drummer Jimmy Chalfant is awake, alert, resting comfortably, and in good spirits in the hospital after collapsing towards the end of their performance at the Tally-Ho Theater in Leesburg, Virginia on night one of a two nights stint,” the band’s official statement said, Pop Culture reports. “While clearly a cardiac event, it is unknown at this time whether or not Jimmy actually suffered a heart attack.”

Drummer Reportedly Feeling Better After Scary Moment

Tests were being run to see what might have been behind Chalfant’s incident. Fans of Kix were quick to send their well-wishes toward Chalfant and the band itself. “Kix appreciates the outpouring of love and concern for Jimmy and thank everyone for their courteous understanding in the matter,” the band also said in their statement.

Bob Pare, the band’s guitarist, offered up an update to “avoid any misinformation” on Saturday morning. “We left the hospital around 2 am. He was awake, talking, even joking a bit, and his vitals were good. He is currently in the best hands possible,” Pare wrote on Facebook. “Without a doubt, it was a very dire, scary, and serious situation. No further details are known at this time. Please keep both Jim and Cathy in your prayers.”

Meanwhile, the band has postponed its second night in Leesburg. Their next scheduled appearance and performance is on November 25. There are more performances planned through May 2023. An update about those shows has not popped up at this time. Chalfant has been with Kix since the band formed. They played together until breaking up back in 1996. Chalfant played with some band members as Funny Money for a bit. Then, the band members for Kix reunited in 2003. Chalfant was sidelined by his heart attack in 2021. But the band continued on with stand-in drummers.

Thankfully, Chalfant, it appears, will be continuing to improve in his health and well-being. Physicians will be watching his progress closely to see when he might be able to get back to drumming.