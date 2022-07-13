‘CMA Fest’ TV Special to Air on ABC With Luke Combs, Jason Aldean, Carrie Underwood & More

The Country Music Association announced that the CMA Fest TV special will air on ABC on Aug. 3. Hosted by Dierks Bentley and Elle King, the TV special was filmed at Nashville’s Nissan Stadium during the 49th CMA Fest on June 9-12.

The upcoming CMA Fest special will feature 30 performances from the four-day festival, including Dierks Bentley, Elle King, Luke Combs, Luke Bryan, Billy Ray Cyrus, Wynonna Judd, Carly Pearce, Dustin Lynch, MacKenzie Porter, Cole Swindell, Lainey Wilson, Ashley McBryde, Lady A, Breland, Zac Brown Band, Darius Rucker, Jason Aldean, Kelsea Ballerini, Brothers Osborne, Kane Brown, Russell Dickerson, Parker McCollum, Old Dominion, Thomas Rhett, and Carrie Underwood.

“I think Elle brings so much to the table,” said Dierks Bentley. “Onstage she’s just a riot and also super talented. A great combination of talent with comedic humor. A lot of spontaneous moments between the two of us and just a lot of laughs.”

“I am co-hosting this whole shebang,” said Elle King. “Not only do I get to do it with my buddy Dierks, I also get to see all these incredible performances and be a part of a big party.”

CMA Fest 2022

After pandemic-related cancellations in 2020 and 2021, CMA Fest returned to Nashville with a vengeance in 2022. The one-of-a-kind festival featured hundreds of artists donating their time to perform so ticket proceeds could directly benefit high-quality music programs across the country through the CMA Foundation. This is the 19th consecutive year CMA has produced a summer music program to be broadcast as a network special.

“When Dierks and Elle first performed together at CMA Fest in 2016, I knew they had something special,” said CMA Fest executive producer Robert Deaton. “The festival itself may be over. But thanks to these two, along with a solid slate of performances and special collaborations, the party continues in homes across America. It was a fun challenge to think differently with our setup these last two years. But it felt great to be back with a full house at the stadium.”

CMA Fest will air on August 3 at 7 p.m. CT on ABC. The show will be available the next day via Hulu.