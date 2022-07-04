CMT’s ‘Let Freedom Sing’: How to Watch the Old Dominion-Led July 4th Celebration in Nashville

Music City, USA is celebrating the most patriotic day in the nation this Monday. Amid the July 4th celebrations, country music‘s Old Dominion will head CMT’s “Let Freedom Sing” event on Independence Day. Fireworks will light up the night sky nationwide this evening, and already, the smell of barbeque is rolling from New York’s Catskill Mountains southward of the Mason-Dixon and across the Great Plains on to California. But lucky for you, we have all the information you need to tune in to this music-filled event when the cooking’s all done.

According to cmt.com, the “Let Freedom Sing” celebration will kick off on Monday, July 4th on the CMT network. The event begins at 10 p.m. EST and, as per the outlet, typically draws an audience numbering more than 350,000.

But, what exactly can we expect from “Let Freedom Sing?”

Well, before Old Dominion takes to the stage later in the night and the Nashville event lights up the sky with thousands of fireworks, there is a full lineup of other groups and performances. Making the event even more special, “Let Freedom Sing” will air sans commercials. So we can enjoy the celebration all evening long uninterrupted.

Even more noteworthy, the outlet states this year’s “Let Freedom Sing” event will be historic. This year, the show will hold its largest fireworks display in history. Altogether, Old Dominion’s performance will be capped with 40,000 pounds of explosives and 200 miles of wire.

In addition to the “No Hard Feelings” singers, viewers can also expect a performance from the Nashville symphony as fireworks fill the night.

Old Dominion Speaks Out About Headlining ‘Let Freedom Sing’

If you think you’re looking forward to tonight’s celebration, then just imagine the adrenaline rush Old Dominion is experiencing right now. Ahead of the Monday night celebration, the band itself spoke out about their thoughts on headlining “Let Freedom Sing.”

While speaking with The Tennessean, the band’s singer Matthew Ramsey said, “I’ve been here for now almost 20 years. Watching it grow – the city itself – but also that celebration and the fireworks show and knowing what a big deal it is, to be able to go, ‘Wow, they asked us to do this?'”

Ramsey continued, “It’s one of those things where it lets us feel surprised in our career that has got us to this point.”

The Old Dominion frontman further explained that while he and his band are headlining CMT’s “Let Freedom Sing” event, they’re doing all they can to make it about the holiday and the music, rather than about themselves. He said, “It’s bigger than us. It’s bigger than our show. We’re trying to be a part of it and not feel like the focus…We’re just so proud to be part of it.”