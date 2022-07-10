Country Singer Kevin Fowler Visits Young Fan Who Survived Uvalde School Shooting

Kevin Fowler visited a 10-year-old survivor of the Uvalde school shoot at Children’s Hospital in San Antonio. Staff at the hospital reached out to his team to let him know about Mayah Zamora. Fowler was happy to drop by. He posted about the visit on social media this week.

“Mayah was seriously injured in the Uvalde school shooting. She is in the hospital recovering from multiple bullet wounds. They told us that she’s a big [Kevin Fowler] fan and her family had planned to come see us play this weekend before the shooting occurred. She was very sad that they couldn’t attend the show. The hospital staff asked if there was any way we could come by and surprise her,” Fowler began the post.

Fowler was moved by Zamora. He called her “an amazing little girl.”

“What an amazing experience it was meeting this sweet little girl! She’s way braver than I could ever be. This whole experience really hit home with me. I have three daughters and I can’t imagine one of my babies going through this. Her parents Christina and Ruben Zamora are absolute angels and by her side nonstop. The family could use any help that y’all can give. Prayers for the Zamora family and all of the families affected by this horrible tragedy,” he added to the post.

Check out the photos below.

Kevin Fowler also shared a GoFundMe that assists the Zamora family with their expenses. The shooting in Uvalde happened on May 24. The tragedy killed 19 students and two teachers. Zamora was one of 17 injured survivors.

Kevin Fowler on the Road in 2022 and Beyond

Kevin Fowler is busy across Texas this summer. He’s at House Pasture Cattle Co. in Concan, Tex. on July 23. He has seven more dates across the Lone Star State stretching into October. He’s at the Great Texas Mosquito Festival, He’ll joined Roger Creager at the Schulenburg Festival on August 6. He’s at the Central Texas State Fair in Belton on September 2. And he’s at the Fort Bend County Fair in Rosenburg on September 24. Check out all of Kevin Fowler’s remaining dates for 2022 and get ticket information at his website.

Fowler also announced his return to Mile 0 Fest in January of 2023. The annual festival in Key West, Fla. is largely a celebration of Red Dirt music, but it has a little Nashville scattered in. This will be the sixth edition of the festival, and it features many returning acts. That’s normal for Mile 0 Fest, where half of the attraction is the party in the Keys. Cody Canada & the Departed are back, as are American Aquarium. Mike & the Moonpies, Morgan Wade, Randy Rogers Band and Muscadine Bloodline are just a few of the other names on the bill with Fowler.