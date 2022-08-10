Country Star Niko Moon & His Wife Expecting First Baby

Over the weekend, country music superstar Niko Moon announced that he and his wife, fellow singer and songwriter Anna Moon, are expecting their first child.

“Me and Anna are so excited to announce we are expecting!” Niko Moon declared in his social media post. He also revealed he and Anna are having a girl. “Lily Anne Moon coming this November.”

Niko Moon shared with PEOPLE that he and Anna have been struggling with conceiving their first child. The duo always wanted to have a family together. “From the moment I met her, I knew she would make the most amazing mother,” the “GOOD TIME” hitmaker declared. “Our path to seeing those two pink lines was one we weren’t expecting, and one that led us to doing IVF.”

As he spoke about the IVF process, Niko Moon said, “After Anna’s transfer, we had waited about two weeks and got the green light to try an at-home test. Before I could even lay the test on the bathroom counter for her, I saw that it was positive! After all we had been through, it was an extremely surreal and emotional moment for us both.”

Niko Moon’s Wife Anna Received Uterine Fibroids Diagnosis Before Beginning IVF Treatments

Niko Moon’s wife Anna also said she began IVF treatments after she found out she had uterine fibroids at a routine OB-GYN visit.

“That started me down a path of learning about my family’s history with fibroids,” Anna explained. “And then to later discover my family’s history with the rare genetic condition called hereditary leiomyomatosis and renal cell cancer, also known as HLRCC.”

The experience totally turned Anna’s world around. “To know that I had numerous tumors and that I am at an increased risk of developing cancer,” she shared. She also said the removal of fibroids needs to happen before trying to conceive. “So I ended up having an open myomectomy to remove as many of my fibroids as possible.”

Niko Moon’s wife said that the condition has a 50 percent chance of passing it along to the couple’s future children. It also means that even after fibroid removal, the fibroids will never stop coming back. “Because of this, Niko and I chose to speak with a fertility specialist about our options and were happy with the choice we made.”

Along with the uterine fibroids, Anna also has placenta prevue. This is a condition where a woman’s placenta forms on top of the cervix. “At the moment my doctor has advised me to take it easy and not travel. For those who follow me and Niko closely, they know that we are connected at the hip so missing out on tour life has been really hard for me. FOMO to the max! But, every day that I wake up and my baby is healthy and safe, I count my blessings!”