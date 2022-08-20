creedence-clearwater-revival-never-before-heard-live-album-on-the-way

Country-rock band Creedence Clearwater have a revival album on the way. The album is live, and has never been heard before.

The band, which was active from the years 1959-1972, consisted of members John Fogerty, Tom Fogerty, Stu Cook, and Doug Clifford. The live album is the band’s London’s Royal Albert Hall performance from April 14, 1970, according to AV Club. The album is 12 tracks, and also comes with a documentary.

A press release details the album and documentary. “The live album is set for release on September 16th and is available now for pre-order. Today, ahead of the album release, CCR debuts the full live performance of their major hit ‘Fortunate Son.’ The advance single is available now to stream or download, while fans can also get a first peak at the concert footage from that night, with the launch of a full performance clip for ‘Fortunate Son (at the Royal Albert Hall),'” the press release states.

It also explains how the “legendary” recordings were lost, and then restored upon being found.

“After spending roughly 50 years in storage, the original multitrack tapes were meticulously restored and mixed by the GRAMMY® Award-winning team of producer Giles Martin and engineer Sam Okell, who have helmed countless acclaimed projects together, including the Beatles’ 50th-anniversary editions of Abbey Road and Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band, as well as audio for the Elton John biopic Rocketman and Peter Jackson’s The Beatles: Get Back series,” the press release reads. “The LP was mastered by the celebrated engineer Miles Showell at Abbey Road Studios using half-speed technology for the highest-quality listening experience.”

The official Twitter account for the band tweeted out the single release. They said: “Creedence Clearwater Revival’s “Fortunate Son (at the Royal Albert Hall)” is out now! This high-energy sneak peek from their legendary London show captures the band locked-in on stage together, performing one of their most beloved songs.”

The revival album will be released on September 16, less than a month away. However, the documentary will not be out until November. The vinyls, much like other artists, will have special colors based on where you buy them from. Walmart’s will be the “Tombstone Shadow” vinyl, while Target’s is the “Green River” vinyl.