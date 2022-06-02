Cyndi Lauper Reveals Her Mother, Catrine, Has Died

Music icon Cyndi Lauper revealed on Thursday that her mother Catrine has passed away. The 68-year-old singer did not offer any details regarding her mother’s death.

Billboard did state, however, that the singer/songwriter previously shared that her mother suffered from ” a little dementia.”

Catrine famously appeared in Lauper’s 1983 hit “Girls Just Want to Have Fun.” However, that was only one of many appearances Catrine made alongside her famous daughter. Lauper said, “She rocked and wrestled with us in a lot of my videos.”

The artist previously said of her beloved mom, “She lives in the present. The good thing is I can talk to her and tell her stuff that I really shouldn’t tell anybody, and she’ll give me these wonderful words of wisdom that a mother does.” However, during that same 2016 AARP interview, she revealed, despite all the love that went into those words, Catrine would forget them 10 minutes later.

Cyndi Lauper paid tribute to her late mother on Wednesday, June 1st. In a sweet message, she shared her gratefulness for having been able to work beside her mom throughout her career.

She wrote, “It was an honor to work with her. I feel so lucky that I got to play with my mom throughout my life, both as a girl and as a woman. She may have left this world, but not without leaving her mark.”

Cyndi Lauper Fans Share Their Condolences with the Music Icon

Cyndi Lauper’s fans love her nearly as much as the famous singer loved her mom and following her emotional post on Wednesday, they took to the comments section to offer their love and support.

“So sorry for your loss Cyndi and thank you for sharing your mom with us for [so] many years,” one fan commented.

Another said, “I’m so sorry, Cyndi! Your beautiful mom is part of our lives too. May she rest in peace. My condolences!”

Another of Cyndi Lauper’s followers thoughtfully wrote, “I was used to seeing her in the videos and thinking: they are eternal girls who just want to have fun.” To Catrine, the commenter wrote, “RIP having fun on another spiritual plane!”

Simultaneously, other famous icons, including Rosie O’Donnell, Deborah Cox, Carson Kressley, and Billy Porter took to the comments to share their love. Kressley wrote, “Sending you so much love right now.” Cox and Billy Porter took to the comments with praying hand emojis.

The second photo in Cyndi’s post captured her fun-loving, energetic mother alongside WWF professional wrestlers the Iron Shriek, “Rowdy” Roddy Piper, and “Classy Freddie Blassie.” Billboard states the fun photo comes from the set of the 1985 soundtrack single, “Goonies ‘R’ Good Enough.”