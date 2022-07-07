Darius Rucker Reflects on 28th Anniversary of ‘Cracked Rear View’ From Hootie & the Blowfish

On Wednesday (July 6th), Darius Rucker took to his Instagram account to reflect on the 28th anniversary of the release of Hootie & the Blowfish’s 1994 debut album “Cracked Rear View.”

“28 years ago yesterday,” Darius Rucker declared in the post, which features a snapshot of the album’s cover. “[Hootie & The Blowfish] released ‘Cracked Rear View.’ Crazy to think about!!!”

Hootie & the Blowfish’s “Cracked Rear View” was released on July 5, 1994. It eventually sold 21 million copies equivalent units in the U.S. and became one of the best-selling albums of all time. The album includes various hits from the band, including “Hold My Hand,” “Let Her Cry,” and “Only Wanna Be With You.”

Hootie & The Blowfish was formed in Columbia, South Carolina in 1986. The band consists of Darius Rucker, Mark Bryan, Dean Felber, and Jim Sonefeld. The band stayed together and had five albums until 2008. Then the group went on hiatus. However, in 2019, Hootie & The Blowfish got back together and announced a full reunion tour, and released its first new studio album in fourteen years. It’s called “Imperfect Circle.”

Darius Rucker Says He Misses When It Was Hootie & The Blowfish Against the World

During a June 2021 interview with American Songwriter, Darius Rucker opened up about the early years of his music career.

“People always ask me if I miss when we were the biggest band in the world,” Darius Rucker explained. “And I always say, ‘No.’ I miss when it was us against the world. When we were playing those clubs and it was just five of us showing up and doing what we were doing.”

Darius Rucker also said demises when the group wasn’t “fretting” about a record deal or anything else. “But it was just us against the world. I mean, it sounds so cliche but that really was. All we knew was we had to be to the next town the next night.”

Darius Rucker then reflected on playing “Hold My Hand” for the first time on “The Late Show With David Letterman” in 1994. He called that the band’s breakthrough moment. “Our lives changed overnight. And that’s not [an] exaggeration. Overnight. Nobody was trying to add us. Some stations in the south were playing us because we were playing their towns in the club, but nobody was trying to play our record. And we went on David Letterman on Friday and on Monday everybody added it. I mean, it was crazy.”

While Hootie & The Blowfish was on hiatus, Darius Rucker developed a successful solo career. While speaking about his career over the years, Rucker said, “[I]nstead of just sending somebody a record, I took it to them. It was doing what I would want to do because I didn’t want to come in here telling everybody, ‘I’m Hootie. I’ve sold all these records. You’ve got to play my record.’”