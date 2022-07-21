Darius Rucker Says He Already Put ‘AGT’ Stars Chapel Hart on His ‘Next Record’

You know the semi-old sports adage, game recognizes game. It applies to country music, too. That’s why Darius Rucker already knew about Chapel Hart long before the group became a viral sensation.

Rucker already was following the country trio on social media before anyone saw the judges of America’s Got Talent gave Chapel Hart a unanimous golden buzzer during Tuesday’s audition show.

Then Wednesday, Darius Rucker answered a fan who asked him if he could something to help Chapel Hart “break some more barriers in Nashville.”

Rucker, in a quote tweet, responded, “Already put them on my next record.”

Darius Rucker Was One of Several Country Stars to Shoutout Chapel Hart

It’s been that kind of day for Chapel Hart, the all-family group from outside Poplarville, Miss. Within 24 hours of their appearance on America’s Got Talent, the group received a social media shoutout from Dolly Parton, their favorite singer. Happy Days icon Henry Winkler also gave them social media props.

Then there was the tweet from Darius Rucker. How’d they react? “I mean…we weren’t TRYING to break the whole internet, but since Darius Rucker let the cat out of the bag…” Chapel Hart posted on Twitter. Then, they replied back to him “we’re SO glad you said it cause we’ve been STRUUUUUGGLING to keep it to ourselves!! I don’t know if the world is ready for this one!”

And, Loretta Lynn dropped them a social media note: “I love it, ladies. Now I’m wondering what you might be able to do with one of my songs!”

Meanwhile, their Twitter following tripled. But like we said earlier, Darius Rucker already was on the social media bandwagon.

The group performed their original song “You Can Have Him, Jolene.” The singers told the AGT judges that it was the follow up to Dolly’s 1970s-era hit, “Jolene.” In the Dolly version, she pleaded with Jolene not to take her man. But in present day, the ladies tell Jolene you can keep that cheating man. The star of the song already threw his keys out of their house.

Although the group hasn’t broken through in Nashville, Chapel Hart isn’t toiling in anonymity. CMT selected the group as part of their Next Women of Country class of 2021. The trio walked the red carpet at the CMT Music Awards earlier this year.

Darius Rucker is putting Chapel Hart on his next record. The trio, seen here at the CMT Awards in Nashville in April, received a golden buzzer from America’s Got Talent. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Group’s Album Hit No. 1 on iTunes as AGT Video Hit 2 Million Views

The best Chapel Hart news of the day probably was seeing their album, “Girls Are Back in Town,” on top of the iTunes country chart. It might have something to do with that viral AGT video. It hit two million views 24 hours after the show aired their performance.

No wonder Darius Rucker wanted the group to be a part of his new music. And the country star is sailing right along in his career. He and the Brothers Osborne will headline next month’s ACM Party for a Cause.

And here’s the Chapel Hart video from Tuesday night’s AGT telecast. Darius Rucker probably wants you to take a second look.