Darius Rucker Tributes ‘Legendary’ Bill Russell Following the NBA Great’s Death

Darius Rucker is a noted sports fan. Bill Russell passed away on Sunday, and the Hootie & the Blowfish frontman is paying tribute to the legend. Russell was 88-years-old.

RIP To the legendary Bull Russell. Thank u for all u did. One of the all time great human being. — Darius Rucker (@dariusrucker) July 31, 2022

“RIP To the legendary Bill Russell. Thank u for all u did. One of the all time great human being,” Rucker posted to Twitter.

No cause of death was disclosed for the Boston Celtics great. Bill Russell was with the Celtics when they won an unprecedented string of NBA championships. The team won 11 titles between 1957 and 1969. Bill Russell was the sport’s first African-American superstar and the first in any sport in Boston. While there were racial tensions in Boston at the time, Russell and the Celtics were a model for progress.

Henri Richard was the only player to win more championships with one North American sports franchise. It was 12 with the Montreal Canadiens.

Bill Russell was born in West Monroe, La. February 12, 1934. He moved with his family to California when he was 8-years-old and that’s where his passion for basketball really began. Russell went on to play college basketball at San Francisco. He led the Dons to NCAA titles in 1955 and 1956. They won 60 straight games during that stretch.

He went on to win gold at the Olympics and return to the Celtics.

Darius Rucker Helps Pave the Way for Chapel Hart

Chapel Hart made a huge splash last week when the Mississippi trio earned a rare golden buzzer on America’s Got Talent. But Darius Rucker already knew about the girl group, which also earned early love in their career from Billy Gibbons of ZZ Top.

The day after the performance, Darius Rucker revealed that he already had the girls on his next record. There are no further details about when that record or collaboration will drop, but it’s sure to be hot.

Meanwhile, Darius Rucker is still hard at the road. He’ll join several more festivals throughout the summer. He’s at Rockin’ River Music Festival in British Columbia on July 31. He’ll be part of ACM’s Party for a Cause in Nashville on August 23. He has dates through October 2 at The Sandbar at Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa in Las Vegas. Then, he has the big hometown return. Riverfront Revival is a two day event in North Charleston, South Carolina on October 8 & 9.

He rejoins his old band mates in January for a big festival in Mexico. HootieFest: The Big Splash is in Riviera Cancun from January 25-28. There’s no word yet on who the band will bring along for the party. More information will come soon. For a full list of everything on Darius Rucker and Hootie & the Blowfish’s calendar, check out his website.