David Crosby Explains Why Crosby, Stills & Nash’s Music Returned to Spotify After Joe Rogan Protest

It’s been about six months since Crosby, Stills & Nash pulled their catalog from the popular music streaming service Spotify. However, the music legends have now returned to Spotify as of last weekend.

Now, one of the band’s members, David Crosby, is speaking out about this most recent decision to bring their tunes back into the popular streaming service’s catalog. In a recent tweet, David Crosby responds to a Twitter post asking why the group decided to put their music back on the platform. In the message, Crosby notes that this move to return to Spotify wasn’t entirely his decision.

I don’t own it now and the people who do are in business to make money https://t.co/TwyI2z2y1w — David Crosby (@thedavidcrosby) July 2, 2022

“I don’t own it now,” David Crosby says of the Crosby, Stills & Nash music catalog in his Twitter post. The singer goes on to note that while he no longer profits from his music, there are people who do. And, Crosby tells Twitter, these people are “in business to make money.”

Crosby, Stills, & Nash Pulls Their Music From Spotify In Support Of Former Bandmember Neil Young

Earlier this year, rocker Neil Young made headlines as he pulled his own tunes from the music streaming platform. This controversial move came in response to Spotify’s decision to continue airing the Joe Rogan-led podcast The Joe Rogan Experience after the host was accused of spreading misinformation regarding COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine.

Young’s former Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young bandmates quickly followed suit, in a move of solidarity.

“We support Neil and we agree with him that there is dangerous disinformation being aired on Spotify’s Joe Rogan podcast,” Crosby, Stills & Nash explained in a February statement explaining their move to pull their work from Spotify.

“While we always value alternate points of view, knowingly spreading disinformation during this global pandemic has deadly consequences,” the group continues.

David Crosby Makes The Difficult Choice To Sell His Music Catalog

In the spring of 2021, David Crosby sold his music catalog to Irving Azoff’s Iconic Artist Group. This sale includes all of the publishing rights and rights to Crosby’s recorded tunes…including the singer’s solo work; the songs developed with the Turn, Turn, Turn group, The Byrds; Crosby & Nash; Crosby, Stills & Nash; and Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young.

In an explanation as to why he made this move, selling his music, Crosby notes that he had very few options left at this point. Especially with music streaming services such as Spotify changing the record-selling business.

“I had two ways of making a living, touring and records,” Crosby explains.

“Spotify comes along, and I don’t get paid for records anymore,” the singer continues.

“That’s half my income, OK? So I think, well, I should be grateful that I can still play live and pay the rent and take care of my family,” he adds. “And then along comes COVID and I can’t play live.”

This, Crosby notes, is the reason he made the move to sell, “I didn’t have any other option. None. Zero.”