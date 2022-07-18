David Crosby’s Rude Reaction To Fan’s Painting of Him Goes Viral: ‘Don’t Quit Your Day Job’

David Crosby is trending on Twitter after a recent spat he had with some of his fans. The musician famed for his time with the band Crosby, Stills, and Nash usually keeps a low profile these days. However, his blunt reaction to a fan portrait of him has hurt the feelings of some people and possibly turned some fans into former fans.

The 80-year-old musician went viral after a fan shared a drawing of Crosby on Twitter Saturday. He tagged the musician and wrote optimistically wrote, “hope you are keeping well. Did a picture of you…. Thanks for the music.”

Instead of complimenting the fan or thanking him for his effort, Crosby responded with brutal honesty. He said, “That is the weirdest painting of me. I have ever seen …..don’t quit your day job.”

Crosby drew negative feedback for the comment almost immediately. Fans felt his negativity was unwarranted and he should show more appreciation for his fan’s efforts. But instead of walking the comment back, Crosby doubled down multiple times.

“Why crush somebody when you can just say nothing? Especially a fan,” asked one follower. “What’s the benefit to anyone? Just don’t respond. I don’t understand @thedavidcrosby motivation to do this.”

Crosby hit back, writing, “I just didn’t think it was any good … but I should not have dropped the ‘don’t quit your day job’ on him … that was just being pissy … which I sometimes am … usually I’m fairly thoughtful.”

When another user noted that the musician had “really hurt” one fan’s feelings, Crosby responded, “If I don’t like it I don’t like it.” This interaction prompted another user to beg the question, “does that mean you have to be tactless and unkind w how you express it?” To which Crosby replied, “Does it mean I have to pretend to like art that I think isn’t any good?”

When yet another user called Crosby’s response to the situation “pretty crappy” and pointed out he “probably just crushed a living fan for no other reason than to criticize his art,” Crosby held his ground. He responded, “Does not mean I have to like it … as art I think it sucks.”

Crosby later retweeted a number of followers who praised him for sharing his true opinions. Even when they’re not always positive. The original artist has not responded the Crosby’s comments. But he did send a follow-up Tweet to acknowledge he’s seen the reactions online to Crosby’s bluntness.

“After yesterday’s somewhat lively discussion on subjectivity in art appreciation, I’d just like to say thank you to all the new followers and those who took the time to leave comments. Best wishes,” he shared on Sunday.