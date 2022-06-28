Depeche Mode Reveal Late Founding Member Andy Fletcher’s Cause of Death

Depeche Mode is an enduring and influential electronic music band that reached their peak mainstream success in the 1990s. The group began in 1980 by members Dave Gahan, Martin Gore, Andy Fletcher, and Vince Clarke. Their debut album hit shelves in 1981, and they’ve released thirteen studio albums since then. After being nominated in 2017 and 2018, they were finally inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2020. Their influence is far-reaching and their songs are often covered by other artists. Recently, Kelly Clarkson unleashed her touching cover of a classic Depeche Mode hit.

However, fans of the beloved group received bad news earlier last month. On May 26, 2022, founding member of Depeche Mode Andy Fletcher suddenly died at age 60. In an Instagram post released on Monday, Depeche Mode’s official account gave fans an update on their dear friend’s passing.

“We wanted to take a moment and acknowledge the outpouring of love for Andy that we’ve seen from all of you over the last few weeks,” the official Depeche Mode account posted on Instagram. “It’s incredible to see all of your photos, to read your words, and to see how much Andy meant to all of you. As you can imagine, it’s been a strange, sad, disorienting few weeks for us here, to say the least. But we’ve seen and felt all of your love and support, and we know that Andy’s family has too.”

Depeche Mode Reveals Fletcher’s Cause of Death

In the post, the band explains what exactly happened to beloved bandmate Andy Fletcher. “A couple weeks ago we received the result from the medical examiners, which Andy’s family asked us to share with you now. Andy suffered an aortic dissection while at home on May 26. So, even though it was far, far too soon, he passed naturally and without prolonged suffering.”

Aortic dissection occurs when the aorta allows blood to flow between layers of the aortic wall, which forces the layers apart. The condition normally begins with a burst of sudden chest or back pain. Many describe the sensation as a “tearing” one.

The band continued by recounting how they commemorated Andy’s life. “We had a celebration of Andy’s life in London last week, which was a beautiful ceremony and gathering with a few tears, but filled with the great memories of who Andy was, stories of all of our times together, and some good laughs. Andy was celebrated in a room full of many of his friends and family, our immediate DM family, and so many people who have touched Andy’s and our lives throughout the years. All being together was a very special way to remember Andy and see him off.”

The band members concluded with a melancholy message to their friend. “So thank you for all of the love you’ve shown Andy and his family and friends over the last few weeks. It honestly means the world to all of us. Andy, you’ll be missed, but certainly not forgotten.

Love, Martin & Dave.”