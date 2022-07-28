Dierks Bentley Shares Preview of His Next Single

Dierks Bentley is releasing new music soon. He recently teased that the track “Gold” would arrive soon. Now he’s giving fans a sneak peek at what it’ll sound like. Check out the post below.

“It might be gravel but it feels like #GOLD…” he captioned the post.

“FINALLY,” replied Parker McCollum.

The track drops at midnight on Thursday. It is likely part of a new forthcoming album. Dierks Bentley teased this year that one was coming before the end of 2022. He said via social media that he was “using the unexpected time off to dig deep into this album I’ve been working on for over a year now. Can’t wait to get it out in 2022.”

Bentley’s newest music has come in the form of collaborations. There was the hit “Beers on Me” with HARDY and BRELAND last year. He teamed up with Elle King for “Worth a Shot” this year, a track that is still faring well on the country charts. He hasn’t released a full-length album of his own since 2018’s The Mountain. The forthcoming release will be his tenth studio album.

Elle King will also team up with Bentley to host the CMA Fest special airing on ABC on August 3. The special was filmed during CMA Fest at Nissan Stadium in Nashville in June. If you weren’t able to make it out to the event, you’ll be able to see 30 performances from the comfort of your couch. In addition to King and Bentley, fans will see Luke Combs, Luke Bryan, Carrie Underwood, Thomas Rhett, Darius Rucker, Lainey Wilson and a host of others. The show airs on August 3 at 7 p.m.

Dierks Bentley on the Road in 2022

There’s a good chance you’ll hear some of this new music on the ‘Beers on Me’ tour. The trek continues through much of the year, with support from Ashley McBryde and Travis Denning. Next up is Concord, Calif. on July 28. They’ll roll up and down the West Coast into August. They ease back east with stops in Rogers, Ark. on August 4 and Dallas on August 5. There are a few festival dates later this fall. Dierks Bentley plays the Washington State Fair in Puyallup, Wash. on September 15. Then it’s off to BeachLife Ranch Festival in Redondo Beach, Calif. on September 17. He’ll wrap up his year at Thunder Beach Motorcycle Rally in Panama City Beach, Fla. on October 21.

He’ll take a break then, and that looks like a pretty good time to release a brand new album. Check out all of the dates on Dierks Bentley’s 2022 schedule and get ticket information at his website.