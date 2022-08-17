disturbing-photos-from-motley-crue-concert-show-fan-after-horrific-fall-from-upper-level

In 2021, rapper Travis Scott performed at the Astroworld festival with over 50,000 people in attendance. While on stage, the crowd erupted into chaos as people trampled over each other and others rushed the stage to get closer to the rapper. Dealing with the aftermath, around 300 people sustained injuries at the festival with 10 people dying. Since then, bands and artists have paid more attention to the crowd, even stopping shows to help get fans medical attention. On Tuesday night, the hard rock band Mötley Crüe entertained fans at the Lucas Oil Stadium when a fan accidentally fell from an upper level, landing on the seats underneath.

Before Mötley Crüe took the stage, other top bands including Poison, Def Leppard, and Joan Jett & The Blackhearts finished their set without interruption. But around 45 minutes into their set, tragedy struck as the individual plummeted to the seats below. One of the fans remembered enjoying the concert when the man “fell on top of her boyfriend. I got him back in our aisle, and that is when I saw the man who was on the ground next to where my bf [boyfriend] was standing.”

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, “an intoxicated male stumbled over the railing at Lucas Oil Stadium and was transported to Eskenazi Hospital in stable condition.”

Public Information Officer, Samone Burris, noted the man was “awake and breathing” when the police took control of the situation during Mötley Crüe’s set.

Fan Watches Individual Fall During Mötley Crüe Concert

With numerous pictures posted online of the man lying in a pool of blood, the Spokeswoman for Lucas Oil Stadium, Monica Whitfield Brase, released a statement. “The person was assessed by on-site paramedics and transported by ambulance to an area hospital. Although we do not know the extent of the person’s injuries, the individual appeared to be communicating with paramedics on site prior to leaving the stadium.”

Enjoying Mötley Crüe, fan Steven Neeley recalled seeing the man fall to the ground. “We seen a figure, at first we didn’t think it was a person, we thought it, you know, they had been tossing volleyballs and different stuff around the crowd. But when you heard the thud twice, then we knew it was a person. You could hear the audible gasps over the music playing.”

The tour that took over Lucas Oil Stadium and drew thousands of fans happened this week after organizers postponed the concert for nearly two years due to COVID-19. Originally scheduled for 2020, many bands like Mötley Crüe work tirelessly to make up canceled shows and appearances.

As for Mötley Crüe, the rock band continues to tour the world since forming in 1981. Throughout the years, they sold over 100 million records worldwide. During that time, the band landed on the Billboard 200 chart nine times. The only album reaching the number one spot happened to be Dr. Feelgood, released in 1989.