Dolly Parton Celebrates Milestone on the New York Times Bestseller List

Country music icon Dolly Parton took to Twitter to celebrate a huge achievement! She posted about her recently published novel she co-authored with bestseller James Patterson. The novel, called Run, Rose, Run has now spent 17 weeks on the New York Times Best Sellers List.

Wow! 17 weeks on the @NYTimes Best Sellers List. Thank you all for making #RunRoseRun one of your favorite summer reads❤️ https://t.co/WdQOBHyVW4 @JP_Books pic.twitter.com/oLE4CEUsNU — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) July 14, 2022

“Wow!” the “Jolene” singer said in the caption of her Thursday post. “17 weeks on the @NYTimes Best Sellers List. Thank you all for making #RunRoseRun one of your favorite summer reads.” The star added a heart emoji to the caption.

Fans were quick to flood her comments with replies of congratulations and other messages.

“Dolly Parton & books make the world a better place,” one user replied on Twitter.

“It was a great book to read,” another user wrote. “I saw it as a film in my mind!”

Thank you for all you do to uplift people, especially during these crazy times. I've played your song "Hello God" so much lately. Perfect song for an imperfect world. Probably more relevant today than 20 years ago. It's brilliant! — BWSmith (@JagGator1) July 14, 2022

“Thank you for all you do to uplift people, especially during these crazy times,” user @JagGator1 wrote. “I’ve played your song ‘Hello God’ so much lately. Perfect song for an imperfect world. Probably more relevant today than 20 years ago. It’s brilliant!”

Some fans seemed to be hoping for a film version of the novel. One user named @TrishONeill10 wrote “Such a great book – can’t wait to see the movie!”

A final user replied to her tweet, comparing Parton’s lasting legacy to a giant of American literature.

Dolly will live forever like Mark Twain. ❤️ — B (@B51496038) July 14, 2022

“Dolly will live forever like Mark Twain,” they wrote on Twitter.

Dolly Parton’s Iconic Career

The numbers speak for themselves: Dolly Parton has sold over 100 million records worldwide. She’s tied with Reba McEntire for the most No. 1 hits on the Billboard country music charts. She has 44 Top 10 country albums. Parton has been a staple of the country music industry for six decades.

Some of her most famous songs include “I Will Always Love You,” “Jolene,” “Coat of Many Colors,” and “9 to 5.”

However, many fans don’t recognize how accomplished an actress Parton is, as well. In the 1980s and ’90s, Parton starred in a number of films. She even received a few Golden Globe nominations for her performances.

In 1982, she starred opposite Burt Reynolds in the musical The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas. Parton earned a Golden Globe nomination for Best Actress. Prior to this role, she starred in 1980’s 9 to 5. She starred opposite Sylvester Stallone in Rhinestone. She also appeared in Steel Magnolias (1989), Straight Talk (1992), and Joyful Noise (2012).

She’s earned 11 Grammy Awards after her 50 nominations. She holds a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Grammys. She’s one of a small group of entertainers that have received nominations for an Oscar, an Emmy, a Grammy, and a Tony. In 2022, she was nominated for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. However, while she at first declined the nomination, she went back and accepted it.