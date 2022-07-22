Dolly Parton’s Classic ‘Two Doors Down’ Reimagined in ‘Country Goes Reggae’ Album: LISTEN

Dolly Parton is transforming a classic into a brand new song. ‘Positive Vibrations’ is a reggae collective comprised of Ian “Beezy” Coleman (Ziggy and Damian Marley, Fugees, Wyclef Jean), Devon Bradshaw (Burning Spear), Guillame “Stepper Sax” Briard, Henry Matic Tune (UB40, Aswad, Dennis Brown) and more.

The group has dropped a new album titled Country Goes Reggae. Dolly Parton is among 11 country acts that lent their voice to the album. Check out their version of “Two Doors Down” below.

Other country music artists on the album include Alabama, Randy Houser, Rascal Flatts, Toby Keith and Lainey Wilson. Check out the full tracklisting.

Eyes on You – Chase Rice. Make Me Want To – Jimmie Allen. Red Solo Cup – Toby Keith. I Like the Sound of That – Rascal Flatts. Two Doors Down – Dolly Parton. Smile – Uncle Kracker. Things a Man Oughta Know – Lainey Wilson. Boots On – Randy Houser. Pass it On Down – Alabama. Ready to Run – Alexandra Kay. Save it For a Rainy Day – Landon Parker.

“Putting a reggae twist on some of country music’s biggest hits, renowned Jamaican musicians and engineers – dubbed Positive Vibrations – will release Country Goes Reggae on Friday, July 22,” a release about the record stated. “The 11 track project recreates the musical arrangements behind beloved country songs, fusing together the top reggae musicians in Jamaica with existing vocal tracks from some of the biggest artists in country music history. Country Goes Reggae is the latest creative mashup from producers Christian and Frank Berman [The Berman Brothers] and partner Ron Oehl.”

The Influence of Dolly Parton and Country Music

The idea for this project “came on a trip to Negril, Jamaica in 2019, when the brothers were sitting at a sunset beach bar listening to reggae classics as a car passed by blasting U.S. country songs. The blend of different styles and cultures, they knew the two worlds would blend perfectly together.”

Dolly Parton’s generational talent continues to inspire generations young enough to be her grandchildren. This week, a Mississippi trio named Chapel Hart earned a golden buzzer on America’s Got Talent with a performance of their original tune “You Can Have Him, Jolene.” The song is a spin on Parton’s classic “Jolene.” It was such a viral moment that Dolly Parton herself took notice.

And Dolly Parton’s influence extends beyond her music. She’s been a film star for decades, too. She co-authored a book with James Patterson this year, and it spent weeks on the New York Times bestseller list. Run, Rose, Run has already been picked up by Hello Sunshine, the production company owned by Reese Witherspoon. There is not date yet for the film adaptation, but it’s in good hands. Hello Sunshine is also responsible for the current box office adaptation Where the Crawdads Sing.