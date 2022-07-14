dolly-parton-fans-need-to-take-advantage-of-this-insanely-good-prime-day-deal

Amazon users and fans of the queen of country music, Dolly Parton, are in for a surprise. You can now buy her bestselling book for half off during Amazon’s Prime Day.

In the book, Parton holds nothing back. The book also includes personal stories and never-before-seen pics that will surprise some of Parton’s most loyal fans. The “Jolene” singer’s book is currently a No. 1 bestseller on Amazon, despite coming out in 2020. Now you can get for more than half off for Prime Day.

Throughout the book, fans can get up close and personal as the iconic songstress reveals some of the most intimate details of her life. She details growing up in the hills of the Smoky Mountains, her lost loves and also debunks rumors regarding some of her most well-known songs.

For instance, the 76-year-old opens up about the writing process of “I Will Always Love You.” According to the Tennessee native, she wrote the beloved song bout her musical partner Porter Wagoner, whom she was close friends with but nothing more.

In addition, the “9 to 5” vocalist also reveals that she and Wagoner had a tumultuous relationship. In the 350-page book, she admits that he was extremely controlling regarding Parton’s music. Wagoner, who was 20 years older than Parton, was known for being greedy as she rose to worldwide fame.

In the book, readers will go on a journey that takes them through three chronological parts: song lyrics, photos, and long-form essays. The images will also be a fun section for readers as it features old-school shots of a young Dolly Parton.

Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library hits new milestone

In one pic, you can see the “Coat of Many Colors” singer dressed in her Sunday best, while another shows the first record she produced at just 13 years old. Fans will see a school-age Parton performing for her classmates, with her guitar thrown over her shoulder.

Speaking of reading, we now know how many books Parton’s Imagination Library has gifted to children worldwide.

Last month, it was revealed that the nonprofit organization gifted 184,615,046 total books since its birth in the mid-1990s. Each month, the nonprofit gifts more than 2 million books to children across five different countries. This is the equivalent of one book every 1.4 seconds.

The Tennessee treasure herself has said her love for books and lifelong mission to expand the literacy rate for children has been a cause that lives close to her heart.

Parton’s Imagination Library gives away books in Australia, Canada, the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

The nonprofit mails free books to children from birth to age five, regardless of income.