Dolly Parton Reacts To Jolene-Inspired ‘AGT’ Cover on Husband Carl Dean’s Birthday

Dolly Parton inspired the song that earned Chapel Hart a golden buzzer on America’s Got Talent on Tuesday. The Mississippi trio performed their “You Can Have Him, Jolene.” It’s a song that considers the relationship between Dolly Parton and “Jolene” 48 years later. In the Chapel Hill song, the narrator decides that the fight over the two-timing man isn’t worth it and that Jolene can just have him.

Parton loved the song, but she says she’s going to hang on to Carl Dean.

“What a fun new take on my song @ChapelHartBand! Carl’s birthday is today, so I think I’ll hang on to him, and I’m not notifying Jolene that today is his birthday,” Parton posted. Dolly Parton married Carl Dean in 1966.

Dolly Parton’s reaction was certainly the cherry on top for the girls, but lots of country music stars have been applauding their effort today. Darius Rucker joined in the cheers.

“OMG!!!! We can’t thank you enough!!” the girls replied to Rucker.

John Rich also joined the chorus of cheers for Chapel Hart.

“I’ve been friends with these girls for a while now, watched them work hard, and last night in @AGT, they blew the roof off! Congrats to @ChapelHartBand Go get em ladies! Music Row needs to put their money where their mouth is and SIGN THEM!” Rich said in the post.

“Thank you soooooo much for believing in us when everyone else was just scratching their heads in confusion!” they replied.

A few minutes on a show like America’s Got Talent can changed everything. And Chapel Hart didn’t waste their shot on Tuesday. They are the buzz of the industry right now. It will be a fun journey to follow this season on the show.

Dolly Parton Celebrates ‘Run, Rose, Run’

Dolly Parton is still riding high on the success of her recent collaboration with James Patterson. She co-authored Run, Rose, Run with the legendary novelist. It’s been on the New York Times bestseller list for 17 weeks now. The book has enjoyed so much success that a film adaptation is already in the works. Reese Witherspoon will produce the film under her Hello Sunshine umbrella. It’s the same production company responsible for the current box office hit Where the Crawdads Sing. Witherspoon grew up as a big fan of Dolly Parton.

“Growing up in Nashville, I’ve loved Dolly since the moment I heard her magical voice and saw her luminous personality shine onstage,” she said. “Beyond her magnetic presence as an artist and performer, she is one of the greatest songwriters and storytellers of our time.”

There’s no release date for the film. The project is still in “pre-production” according to iMDB.