Dolly Parton Reflects on Passing of ‘Special Friend’ Olivia Newton-John in Touching Post

Dolly Parton posted a touching message to the late Olivia Newton-John on her Instagram account on Tuesday.

“So sad to have lost my special friend Olivia Newton-John,” Parton’s post reads. “So happy that our lives crossed paths. I know her voice is singing beautifully with the angels.”

Dolly Parton goes on to sign her name “with love.”

Fans commented on the country legend’s post to share their sympathies with Dolly. “Like Dolly,” one fan wrote, “Olivia transcended her tremendous talent by being a wondrous human being. I absolutely adored her.”

“She was a treasure❤️,” one grieving fan wrote. Another commented, “Beautiful words from your beautiful soul to honor a beautiful soul! 🙏🏻 🦋,” adding both prayer hands and butterfly emojis.

“She had an angelic voice!!🙌❤️,” another adoring fan wrote. One fan commented, “Love you Dolly, sorry for your loss😢.”

Olivia Newton-John’s Daughter Commemorates the Late Actress and Singer

Chloe Lattanzi posted a series of photos with her mother, the famed Grease star.

Lattanzi, a 36-year-old singer, posted a video of her and her mother singing “Window In The Wall.”

She captioned the post with a heartfelt message. “You are my lighthouse mama. My safe place. My heart space. It has been my honor and continues to be my honor to be your baby and best friend. You are an angel on earth and everyone touched by you has been blessed. I love you forever my life giver, my teacher, my mama.”

Fans rushed to the comments to give words of support to Lattanzi. One fan wrote said, “So beautiful. 💞 Thank you, sweet girl for sharing your mama with all of us. She is the best of us. 💗#gratitudeandgrace.”

Another wrote: “We all send you love and hugs @chloelattanziofficial”.

“Deepest condolences… I grew up listening to your sweet Mama even before Grease. Her light will shine on forever through you. A final fan wrote “I am sobbing!!!😢 So beautiful and a lasting memory of you together. Sending hugs.”

Newton-John sat down for an interview with PEOPLE in February 2021. She told the outlet how her daughter being by her side helped her during her tough journey with cancer.

Olivia Newton-John talked about attending Lattanzi’s wedding and releasing a joint song. “I’m so lucky to still be doing all these things. I don’t think I imagined living this long! I feel very blessed.”

In the 2021 interview, the late star continued reflecting on moving closer to her daughter in recent years. “I worked my whole life, and the longest period I can remember being home was my pregnancy with Chloe and the first year or two of her life,” said Newton-John at the time. “So it’s been wonderful reconnecting with my baby. She is my reason to be.”