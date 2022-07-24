Dolly Parton Speaks Out About Working With Bill Anderson: ‘Most Meaningful Fun I’ve Had in Years’

Country music superstars Whisperin’ Bill Anderson and Dolly Parton have debuted the video for their emotional and poignant song Someday It’ll All Make Sense. The recently premiered video is a heartwarming addition to the moving tune. One that brings the song’s lyrics to life as the award-winning country artist’s journey down the highway. Driving towards a place called “hope.”

Now, Dolly Parton is sharing the moving song along with the sanguine video on her Twitter page. The country music icon also notes that this collaboration with Whisperin’ Bill Anderson was the “most meaningful fun” she has had in a long time.

Working with my ol’ buddy @WhisperinBill was the most meaningful fun I’ve had in years,” the superstar shares in her July 24 Twitter post.

“I love the song we sang,” Dolly Parton continues in the tweet.

“I love how we sounded together on it,” she says. “And getting to do a video with him was just icing on the cake.”

Dolly Parton then tops off the Sunday tweet with a link to the serene black and white video the country duo recorded to accompany the song Someday It’ll All Make Sense. It’s a beautiful message as Dolly and Bill travel down the road, driving straight towards “hope.”

Dolly Parton’s James Patteson Collaboration Is Coming To Life In A Feature Film

Dolly Parton is all about collaboration. During her career, Parton has had many partnerships with some big names. From fellow country singers, actors, and even novelists. This includes the Run, Rose, Run project she has recently created with famed writer James Patterson. In this collaboration, Parton created an album to coincide with Patterson’s novel by the same name.

Now, the project is growing even bigger as Reese Witherspoon will be producing Run, Rose, Run. Making the story into a feature film under her Hello Sunshine production team in partnership with Sony Pictures. Parton is slated to star in the production as well. This big news comes just a few short months after the original project was released.

Dolly Parton Feels ‘Thrilled’ About The Upcoming ‘Run, Rose, Run’ Film

In a conversation about the Run, Rose, Run project, Dolly Parton says that she feels thrilled to be bringing the story – and the music – to life on film. She adds that she is excited to be working with the project team.

“I am thrilled to be bringing Run, Rose, Run to Sony Pictures,” Parton says of the project.

“I’m looking forward to working with Sony,” the country music superstar adds.

“And being in the movie as well,” she says. “It’s a good time to be excited, working with some of my favorite people.”