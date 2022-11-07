duran-duran-guitarist-andy-taylor-fighting-stage-4-cancer

Over the weekend, Duran Duran bandmates revealed that guitarist Andy Taylor has stage 4 prostate cancer during their Rock & Roll Hall of Fame speech.

During the band’s induction speech, Duran Duran frontman Simon Le Bon revealed that Taylor was noticeably absent due to a setback in his treatment of stage 4 metastatic prostate cancer. Le Bon then shared a portion of a letter that Taylor wrote explaining his health woes.

“Just over four years ago, I was diagnosed with stage 4 metastatic prostate cancer,” the Duran Duran bandmate shared. “Many families have experienced the slow burn of this disease and of course, we are no different; so I speak from the perspective of a family man but with profound humility to the band, the greatest fans a group could have and this exceptional accolade.”

Following the ceremony, Taylor’s full letter was posted on the band’s website. It provides more details about the guitarist’s cancer diagnosis. “Although my current condition is not immediately life-threatening there is no cure,” he stated. Taylor then explained that recently he was doing okay after some “very sophisticated” life-extending treatment. However, a week or so before the ceremony, he suffered a setback.

“Despite the exceptional effort of my team,” Taylor continued. “I had to be honest in that both physically and [mentally], I would be pushing my boundaries.”

Taylor went on to write that he has the Rodgers and Edwards of doctors and medical treatment that until very recently allowed him to rock on. However, it seems that setback is really pushing him further away from his long-running music talents.

Despite His Health Setback, Andy Taylor Focused On Duran Duran & the Band’s Success For The Past 44 Years

Meanwhile, Andy Taylor shared his thoughts about his Duran Duran bandmates and the band’s success over the past four decades. He said his health concerns shouldn’t detract from what the band has achieved. That’s including the years without him.

“We’ve had a privileged life,” Taylor continued. ‘We were a bit naughty but really nice, a bit shirty but very well dressed, a bit full of ourselves, because we had a lot to give, but as I’ve said many times, when you feel that collective, instinctive, kindred spirit of creativity mixed with ambition, armed with an über cool bunch of fans, well what could possibly go wrong?”

Taylor added that he is sorry and “massively” disappointed he couldn’t make it to the induction ceremony. “Let there be no doubt I was stoked about the whole thing, even bought a new guitar with the essential whammy! I’m so very proud of these four brothers; I’m amazed at their durability, and I’m overjoyed at accepting this award. I often doubted the day would come. I’m sure as hell glad I’m around to see the day.”